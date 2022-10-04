Advertisers globally will now have access to EMX's premium direct inventory

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMX by Big Village, the leading premium SSP and end-to-end programmatic technology group focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media, today announced it is partnering with Adform , the only global, independent, and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing. The partnership opens new doors for global advertisers by directly connecting Adform's DSP to EMX's CTV-first global omnichannel SSP platform.

EMX by Big Village and Adform Announce Global Partnership Connecting Adform's DSP to EMX's CTV-first SSP Platform

With this partnership, advertisers will now have access to EMX's premium direct inventory, certified by Jounce Media, the award-winning industry leader in data-driven supply path optimization.

"This partnership with Adform grants advertisers access to supply path optimized premium global supply, designed to improve ROI and provide trust and transparency to the programmatic supply," said Michael Zacharski, CEO of EMX by Big Village. "Specifically, European advertisers have been limited in CTV scale, so we are excited to work with Adform to bring both scale and addressability to market for CTV as well as omnichannel media leveraging Adform's ID Fusion on top of our premium direct supply."

"Our partnership with EMX is significant for us as it provides our clients across the globe with premium direct CTV supply, in a transparent and measurable environment. Transparency is in Adform's DNA and our platform has been built with a privacy-first approach to data, so this makes the partnership a unique offering," says Julian Baring, SVP of Business Development at Adform.

As publishers adopt first-party IDs as an alternative to traditional cookies, Adform has built an agnostic solution combining publishers' first-party IDs with advertisers' customer data to better understand online user identity. The partnership enables usage of first-party ID´s and reach targeting criteria across EMX's supply platform with opportunities including CTV, Mobile, Online Video and Display ad units.

EMX has been a longstanding partner and early adopter of CTV as a strategy. EMX publisher partner Katya Shkolnik, Head of Partnerships of Future Today, Inc., says: "Both the team and tech have been easy to work with and consistent with results."

Partnering with Adform is yet another example of Big Village's commitment to establishing a frictionless industry that yields smarter, simpler, and more creative solutions through global and compliant collaboration.

About EMX by Big Village

EMX is a leading end-to-end programmatic technology group focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media. As a premium global direct to publisher supply side platform (SSP), data platform, media trading desk, and local marketing cloud, EMX is the fully owned technology that powers Big Village's programmatic media business. Big Village is a global advertising, technology, and data company. Find out more at http://big-village.com/emx.

About Adform

Adform is the only global, independent and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing. Its unique enterprise technology – Adform FLOW – harnesses superior user experience and a scalable, modular and open architecture, to enable seamless management of the whole campaign lifecycle. It provides clients with enhanced control and transparency across their advertising operations, including ownership of all data from their campaigns. Since 2002, Adform has developed technology to enhance human/machine collaboration and deliver augmented intelligence, thereby amplifying business results for its clients around the world.

