Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Teams Up with Lambda Theta Phi Fraternity to Expand Access to Mentorship Across the Country

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the country, has announced its partnership with Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity, Inc. to expand access to mentorship nationwide through mentor recruitment, volunteering and providing more opportunities for Littles.

Dedicated to creating a sense of belonging for those in their local communities, regardless of one's ethnicity, background, or how they identify, this newfound alliance will elevate both organizations' mutual commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion on a national level.

"We are honored to partner with such an admirable organization and Lambda Theta Phi Fraternity's thousands of members across the country who share our values of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, BBBSA. "Providing access to mentorship for every young person, regardless of their background, is an integral part of Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission. We are proud to align with Lambda Theta Phi Fraternity to further their mission and recognize the importance of representation this Hispanic Heritage Month."

Currently, there are more than 30,000 youth across the country waiting for mentors, called "Bigs," with most being young boys of color. Studies show that children who have role models are more likely to do better in school, have better connections with family and friends and are less likely to be involved in delinquent behaviors. The partnership will focus on recruiting mentors, where Lambda Theta Phi members will serve as Big Brothers, join local boards, and help open doors to companies and other organizations for advocacy and financial investment to support Big Brothers Big Sisters both locally, and nationally.

"This partnership will provide Lambda Theta Phi members with the opportunity to leverage our collective power to make a real, tangible impact on the next generation," said Jeffrey Chavez, National President of Lambda Theta Phi. "We are excited to see our members across the country practice our ideals as they offer support, guidance, and a sense of belonging for those in need."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org

