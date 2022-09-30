InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing Method for Salon/Barber Chairs (PLB-176)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and needed a better way to sanitize my chair during the COVID-19 pandemic," said an inventor, from Mullica, N.J., "so I invented the SANIBOX. My design would prevent the sanitizing spray from damaging floors and creating a sticky residue on other surfaces."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method for sanitizing chairs within a barbershop or salon. In doing so, it prevents the sanitizing spray from contacting the floor and other surfaces. As a result, it helps to reduce messes and damage and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbers and hairstylists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp