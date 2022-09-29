Zeus Living Releases 2022 Holiday Report

New report reveals extended stays are trending during the winter months, rounds up tips and destinations to "holiday away"

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Living , a leading proptech and hospitality platform, today unveiled its 2022 Holiday Report . Based on company data and a study of 1000 Americans, findings show an increasing number of people are spending the holidays in a new destination and are staying longer compared to 2021. The report also includes trending destinations during the season and tips for making the most of the "holiday away."

"Instead of spending the holidays at home, people are meeting their families in the middle or choosing a new destination entirely for the full season," said Anni Jones, Director of PR at Zeus Living. "This trend is clearly fueled by the opportunity to work from anywhere. Compared to years prior, more individuals have the chance to escape the cold and head somewhere sunny — or stay in a winter wonderland. It's great to see people choosing where they want to be, and making new traditions together."

Takeaways from the report include:

Among the 1,000 Americans surveyed, 58% want to spend the holiday season in a new destination, while 20% are considering it. Zeus Living residents are staying 190 nights on average during the winter, up 65% compared to the same period in 2021. The top three most popular holiday destinations based on Zeus Living bookings for 30 days or longer are Washington D.C. , San Jose , and San Francisco .

About Zeus Living

Zeus Living designs and manages modern homes that can be rented for 30 days or longer across more than 125 destinations in the U.S. Through its leading technology platform and the expertise of dedicated hospitality professionals around the country, Zeus Living strives to help people live well, and on their own terms. Zeus Living drives revenue for owners while taking care of their properties, and delivers unparalleled support to residents, ensuring memorable experiences wherever they choose to stay. To date, Zeus Living has raised over $150 million in capital from leading investors and hosted more than 50,000 residents for 1.8 million nights. For more information, visit zeusliving.com or follow @zeusliving on Twitter.

