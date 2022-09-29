Quark.ai to be Featured in Two-Part October Impriva-SAP Webinar Series, "Get Your Enterprise Recession Ready"

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leading Autonomous Support Platform for Customer Support, today announced it has become a sponsor and participant in the Impriva webinar events, "Get Your Enterprise Recession Ready." The two events consist of a webinar, moderated by longtime SAP consultant Mark A. Daley, scheduled for October 6, 2022, at Noon EDT, as well as follow-up Deep Dive Sessions featuring Quark.ai on October 12, 2022, at Noon EDT.

Quark.ai (PRNewsfoto/Quark.ai) (PRNewswire)

The online events are educational overviews to help companies work with partners to become "recession ready" and leverage the investments they have made in SAP digital transformation initiatives. Quark.ai Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prosenjit Sen will be a featured provider in the October 12 sessions demonstrating how the Quark.ai platform can bring automation to SAP use cases.

Registration for the series can be completed at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__v-v6csqROSzPLjTQj5htg

Whether serving an SAP functional consultant, technical consultant or a business user, Quark.ai provides instant answers to their queries directly from SAP documents for different SAP modules, using either a chatbot or search interface. The user can input a complex SAP query/ question and get the right answer, along with a link to the pertinent specific section or page in the reference document. The Quark.ai platform uses Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to deliver unsurpassed accuracy, thereby skyrocketing the productivity of the user.

The two-part series is being hosted by Impriva, an SAP partner offering Program Management, ERP, Business Process Management and other services. More information can be obtained at www.impriva.com.

About Quark.ai

Quark.ai is the technology leader in Autonomous Customer Support and Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in Customer Support, with lower escalations, higher Customer Satisfaction and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quark.ai