GENYOUth Announces Opening of Coach of the Year Award Nominations

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth and NFL FLAG-In-Schools (FIS) are accepting nominations for the 2022-23 NFL FLAG-In-Schools Coach of the Year Award program, made possible by the NFL Foundation. Designed to honor everyday unsung heroes who equip, engage, and empower youth to be physically active, Coach of the Year is a celebration of the leaders who strive to make a positive impact and unite local communities by encouraging youth to embrace a lifelong love for physical activity.

Through October 21, 2022, entries for the NFL FLAG-In-Schools Coach of the Year Award can be submitted by educators, parents, and students across the country for their favorite coaches and PE teachers.

"Physical activity is critically important to the long-term health and well-being our nation's youth, and we salute the coaches and teachers who inspire and mentor their students both on and off the field," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth. "The NFL FLAG-In-Schools Coach of the Year Award will honor those who are making a critical difference in the lives of students. They deserve to be recognized, so please – send in your nomination today!"

"The NFL Foundation is proud to partner with GENYOUth to honor our incredibly talented and devoted physical education teachers and coaches," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation. "We know how important it is to honor these teachers and coaches through the NFL FLAG-In-Schools Coach of the Year Award, which will provide an opportunity to recognize the important contributions they make today and every day for students across the country."

"When I think back to my early years as an athlete at Longview High School in Texas, it is my school coaches who deserve so much credit for helping me develop important skills which have lasted a lifetime – including conflict resolution, relationship-building, collaboration, and always putting the team's goals first," said Bobby Taylor, NFL Legend and Youth Advisory Committee Member. "I was a shy kid but my coaches helped me to build my confidence and self-esteem, become a true team player, and learn how to take constructive criticism."

The grand prize winner of the NFL FLAG-In-Schools Coach of the Year Award will be announced by NFL Legend Bobby Taylor on GENYOUTH's Instagram, @genyouthnow. Prizes will include a special plaque to recognize the honor, a new NFL FLAG-In-Schools kit, and a $200 gift card to the NFL Shop for the winning coach to sport new gear this season and support their favorite team. In addition, five runner-up coaches and PE Teachers will be chosen and recognized for their work in the community. They will each receive a brand-new NFL FLAG-In-Schools kit which includes 10 footballs, 50 flag belts, standards-based curriculum, and additional resources to start, grow or expand a flag football program at their school.

The NFL FLAG-In-Schools Coach of the Year Award is open to all physical education teachers and coaches, both school and community based, within the United States. For more information and to nominate your favorite coach or teacher, go to https://flag.genyouthnow.org/.

Since 2014, GENYOUth through the NFL FLAG-In-Schools (FIS) program has created opportunities for kids to be active before, during and after school. With support from the NFL Foundation, GENYOUth has helped over 15 million students get active by providing schools and community-based organizations with over 32,000 FLAG-In-Schools flag football kits, complete with equipment, curriculum, and other valuable resources that educators and coaches need to introduce or reengage their students to flag football.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-Schools is the fastest-growing youth sport in the country (ages 6-14) with over 32,000 flag kits to school communities reaching over 15 million students. AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience that raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger.

About The NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

