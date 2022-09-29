Gaudiani Clinic and Project HEAL Launch Landmark Partnership To Provide Discounted Medical Care to People with Eating Disorders

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudiani Clinic , a Denver-based outpatient eating disorders medical care clinic, and Project HEAL , the only major direct service nonprofit in the U.S. focused on equitable healthcare access for people with eating disorders, announced the first partnership of its kind, designed to increase access to medical care for individuals with eating disorders who cannot afford it. As eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses - with many of these deaths stemming from medical complications - access to medical care from providers who specialize in eating disorders is critical.

As part of this partnership, Gaudiani Clinic will be providing ten scholarshipped medical care spots to Project HEAL beneficiaries each year. Candidates for these scholarships are low-income or facing extenuating financial circumstances, experiencing discrimination related to their identity or appearance, or don't currently have quality eating disorder treatment options through an insurance provider.

"Eating disorders are complex disorders that benefit from specialized, multidisciplinary care," said Dr. Jennifer Gaudiani, MD, CEDS, FAED, Founder and Medical Director of Gaudiani Clinic. "We are honored to partner with Project HEAL to provide greater access to expert medical care in a way that is congruent with the values we hold at the Gaudiani Clinic."

"Dr. Gaudiani and her team are leaders in understanding the medical particularities that individuals with eating disorders experience. This partnership between Gaudiani Clinic and Project HEAL provides a path for marginalized patients who are often under-resourced to receive gold-standard medical care. Project HEAL is thankful for the Gaudiani Clinic's commitment to helping more people have an opportunity to find meaningful healing," said Rebecca Eyre, CEO of Project HEAL.

Interested individuals may apply for support via www.theprojectheal.org/apply-for-support

About Gaudiani Clinic

Gaudiani Clinic provides expert outpatient medical care to patients of all shapes and sizes with eating disorders or disordered eating. Gaudiani Clinic is licensed in 46 states and provides consultative services to providers and patients throughout the world. Learn more at www.gaudianiclinic.com .

About Project HEAL

Project HEAL is the leading nonprofit in the U.S. focused on equitable access to eating disorder treatment, offering direct services to eating disorder sufferers who are unable to access treatment. Project HEAL's mission is to break down systemic, healthcare, and financial barriers to eating disorder healing. Learn more at www.theprojectheal.org .

