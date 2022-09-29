Five to Flow Releases Bold New Wellness Wave™ Features to Help Organizations Assess Their Readiness for Future Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow ™ today launches a series of new features for the Wellness Wave™ diagnostic that will help business leaders assess their readiness for future growth and accelerate business transformation.

The results from the Wellness Wave help Five to Flow uncover the root causes of business challenges and design solutions that accelerate business transformation. As a benchmarking tool, business leaders can continue to measure engagement and assess business transformation readiness across five core elements: people, culture, process, technology, and analytics. The latest version of the Wellness Wave includes segmentation based on remote, hybrid, and in-office respondents. This release also includes customized advice based on the lowest scores and new features for organizations to administer the diagnostic at scale to their employees.

"By actively listening to respondent feedback, we are continuously improving the architecture and user experience of the Wellness Wave to expand the depth and breadth of insights we can share," said David Smith , Chief Technology Officer at Five to Flow.

Recent updates to the Wellness Wave are timely since employee engagement continues to decline this year. According to the Gallup 2022 Employee Engagement Surve y, the ratio of engaged to actively disengaged workers in the U.S. is 1.9 to 1, down from 2.1 to 1 in 2021 and 2.6 to 1 in 2020. The annual record high is a ratio of 2.7 to 1 in 2019.

"We continue to invest in improving the Wellness Wave so that the voice of the employee is heard loud and clear," said Kate Visconti , Founder & CEO of Five to Flow. "These latest updates will make it easier for business leaders to assess their readiness for future growth and take action."

Five to Flow is a global consulting agency that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak performance. Our proprietary methodology is driven by five core elements of organizational wellness. We are the bridge between who an organization thinks they are, who they actually are, and who they aspire to be.

