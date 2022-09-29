Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority tenders landfill remediation project in preparation for a 100 MW solar farm

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) launched its tendering process to appoint a qualified contractor to remediate a two square kilometre landfill site to prepare the plot for the development and implementation of a solar project with a minimum capacity of 100 MW. The landfill site is located at Askar, in the Southern Governorate of Bahrain.

The scope of the project will involve the design and construction of a landfill gas extraction and treatment system to meet the requirements of environmental standards as per the Supreme Council of Environment requirements. The project will also include land remediation, the development of gas and leachate management systems, and a drainage system to ensure the site readiness for the construction and operation of the solar project.

The tender scope also includes the site investigations to meet the required performance specification and environmental monitoring of the landfill site (leachate, groundwater contamination, air emissions, landfill gas treatment etc.) at agreed intervals until 12 months following the completion of the site remediation.

Commenting on the launch of the tender H.E. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, EWA's President said, "Bahrain is fully committed to the objectives of the COP26 and ultimately actionable goals and investments towards climate change. Converting this landfill site to a solar farm capable of producing 100 MW is one of many steps the country hopes to execute to realise the objective of bringing carbon emissions in Bahrain to net zero by 2060".

The tender document sets out clear requirements of environmental standards to ensure that the project adheres to best practice international guidelines, ensuring the safety of the site and longevity of the project. Under a separate tender and in parallel to this project, EWA will be issuing a "Request for Proposal (RFP)" for developing a 100 MW solar plant located on the remediated landfill.

With Bahrain's Economic Recovery Plan, the Kingdom plans to target investments worth US$30 billion in strategic projects, creating new investment opportunities in infrastructure and priority sectors across the Kingdom, including renewable energy sectors such as blue and green hydrogen.

Bidders can obtain tendering documents and submit proposals through the Bahrain Tender Board website via https://www.tenderboard.gov.bh/TenderDetails/?id=756/2022/BTB%20(4604/2022/3100).

SOURCE Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority