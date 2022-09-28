Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Provides Fiscal 2023 Outlook and Announces 2023 Capital Plan

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, which was negatively impacted by COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions, and reported results of season-to-date season pass sales. Vail Resorts also provided its outlook for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, announced its calendar year 2023 capital plan, and declared a dividend payable in October 2022.

Highlights

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $347.9 million for fiscal 2022 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $127.9 million for fiscal 2021. The increase is primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year.

Resort Reported EBITDA was $836.9 million for fiscal 2022, compared to Resort Reported EBITDA of $544.7 million for fiscal 2021. The increase is primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year.

Pass product sales through September 23, 2022 for the upcoming 2022/2023 North American ski season increased approximately 6% in units and approximately 7% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through September 24, 2021 . Pass product sales are adjusted to include pass sales for the recently acquired Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain resorts (together, the "Seven Springs Resorts") in both periods and to eliminate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates by applying current U.S. dollar exchange rates to both current period and prior period sales for Whistler Blackcomb.

The Company provided its outlook for fiscal 2023 and expects Resort Reported EBITDA to be between $893 million and $947 million , including an estimated $4 million of acquisition and integration related expenses specific to the Seven Springs Resorts and Andermatt-Sedrun. Fiscal 2023 guidance, among other assumptions described below, assumes a continuation of the current economic environment, normal weather conditions, and no material impacts associated with COVID-19 for the 2022/2023 North American and European ski season or the 2023 Australian ski season.

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.91 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on October 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 5, 2022 .

The Company announced details on its calendar year 2023 capital plan, which is expected to total approximately $180 million to $185 million , excluding $1 million of one-time investments related to integration activities and $10 million of deferred capital associated with the delayed Keystone and Park City lift projects. Including these one-time investments, the Company's total capital plan for calendar year 2023 is expected to be approximately $191 million to $196 million and is primarily focused on new and replacement lifts to further increase uphill capacity and elevate the guest experience.

On August 3, 2022 , the Company closed on its purchase of a majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun, marking the Company's first strategic investment in, and opportunity to operate, a ski resort in Europe .

Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2022 results, Kirsten Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our overall results for the year which highlight the stability and strength of our business model. As expected, results for the year significantly outperformed results from the prior year primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year.

"Despite the challenging early season conditions through the holiday period, staffing challenges, and impacts related to COVID-19, results exceeded our original expectations for the year driven by the stability from our advance commitment pass products with approximately 72% of skier visitation at our North American resorts coming from pass product holders, strong destination guest visitation including demand for lift tickets, and an improved guest experience from January through the remainder of the season, demonstrating strong underlying demand for the experience at our resorts. We had particularly strong destination visitation this year, and growth in visitation primarily occurred during off peak periods. Throughout the North American ski season, our ancillary businesses continued to be capacity constrained by staffing, and in the case of dining, by operational restrictions associated with COVID-19."

Regarding the Company's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results, Lynch said, "Performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 improved significantly from the prior year driven by strong demand and visitation at our Australian resorts and the continued recovery in our North American summer operations following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Australian resorts experienced record visitation, driven by strong demand following two years of COVID-19 related disruptions, continued momentum in advance commitment pass product sales following the addition of Hotham and Falls Creek in April 2019, and favorable early season conditions that continued throughout the quarter."

Operating Results

A more complete discussion of our operating results can be found within the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, which was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The discussion of operating results below compares the results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 to the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted. The following are segment highlights:

Mountain Segment

Total lift revenue increased $233.6 million , or 21.7%, to $1,310.2 million primarily due to increased pass product sales for the 2021/2022 North American ski season, as well as an increase in non-pass lift ticket purchases.

Ski school revenue increased $79.4 million , or 55.1%, dining revenue increased $71.5 million , or 77.6%, and retail/rental revenue increased $83.8 million , 36.7%, each primarily due to fewer COVID-19 related limitations and restrictions on our North American winter operations as compared to the prior year, as well as an increase in demand over the prior year.

Operating expense increased $247.8 million , or 21.4%, which was primarily attributable to increased variable expenses associated with increases in revenue, and the impact of cost discipline efforts in the prior year associated with lower levels of operations, including limitations, restrictions and closures resulting from COVID-19.

Mountain Reported EBITDA increased $258.4 million , or 46.8%, which includes $20.9 million of stock-based compensation for fiscal 2022 compared to $20.3 million in the prior year.

Lodging Segment

Lodging segment net revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) increased $101.8 million , or 51.2%, primarily as a result of fewer COVID-19 related limitations and restrictions as compared to the prior year, as well as an increase in demand and average daily rates compared to the prior year and incremental revenue from the Seven Springs Resorts of $18.7 million .

Lodging Reported EBITDA increased $33.8 million , or 418.0%, which includes $3.7 million of stock-based compensation expense in fiscal 2022 compared to $3.8 million in the prior year.

Resort - Combination of Mountain and Lodging Segments

Resort net revenue was $2,525.2 million for fiscal 2022, an increase of $617.3 million , or 32.4%, compared to resort net revenue of $1,907.9 million for fiscal 2021.

Resort Reported EBITDA was $836.9 million for fiscal 2022, an increase of $292.3 million , or 53.7%, compared to fiscal 2021, and includes acquisition and integration related expenses, including expenses associated with the acquisition of Andermatt-Sedrun, of $7.7 million , which are recorded within Mountain other operating expense.

Total Performance

Total net revenue increased $616.2 million , or 32.3%, to $2,525.9 million .

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $347.9 million , or $8.55 per diluted share, for fiscal 2022 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $127.9 million , or $3.13 per diluted share, in fiscal 2021. Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 included tax benefits of approximately $16.4 million and $17.9 million , respectively, related to employee exercises of equity awards (primarily related to the former CEO's exercise of SARs). Additionally, fiscal 2022 net income included the after-tax effect of acquisition and integration related expenses, as well as costs associated with the expected acquisition of Andermatt-Sedrun, which combined were approximately $5.8 million .

Capital Structure and Return of Capital

Commenting on capital allocation, Lynch said, "Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong. Our total cash and revolver availability as of July 31, 2022 was approximately $1.7 billion, with $1.1 billion of cash on hand, $417.4 million of U.S. revolver availability under the Vail Holdings Credit Agreement and $220.0 million of revolver availability under the Whistler Credit Agreement. As of July 31, 2022, our Net Debt was 2.0 times trailing twelve months Total Reported EBITDA. On August 31, 2022, the Company entered into an amendment of the Vail Holdings Credit Agreement, to extend the maturity date by two years to September 2026. The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.91 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on October 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 5, 2022. Including shares repurchased during the fourth quarter, for the year ended July 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 304,567 shares of common stock at an average price of $246.27 for a total of approximately $75.0 million. We intend to maintain an opportunistic approach to share repurchases. We will continue to be disciplined stewards of our capital and remain committed to continuous investment in our people, strategic, high-return capital projects, strategic acquisition opportunities such as the recent additions of Andermatt-Sedrun and the Seven Springs Resorts, and returning capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchase program."

Season Pass Sales

Commenting on the Company's season pass sales for the upcoming 2022/2023 North American ski season, Lynch said, "Advance commitment continues to be the foundation of our strategy, shifting guests from short term refundable lift ticket purchases to nonrefundable pass commitment before the season starts, in exchange for value. We are very pleased with the results for our season pass sales to date, which demonstrate the strength of the guest experience, our network of mountains resorts, and commitment to continually investing in the guest experience. Through September 23, 2022, North American ski season pass sales increased approximately 6% in units and 7% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through September 24, 2021, including sales for the Seven Springs Resorts in both periods, and adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency by applying an exchange rate of $0.76 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar in both periods for Whistler Blackcomb pass sales. These results are particularly strong considering the Company achieved growth of approximately 42% in units and 17% in sales dollars last year through September 17, 2021 compared to the prior year through September 18, 2020, excluding sales for the Seven Springs Resorts in both periods.

"Our pass sales growth was driven by renewing pass holders, with particular strength in renewing pass product holders that were new to advance commitment products last year, and we saw strong growth particularly in destination markets. The strongest product growth was from Epic Day Pass products, attracting lower frequency guests into advance commitment products including the new tier of products launched in 2022/2023 with access to select regional and local resorts. Pass sales dollars continue to benefit from the 7.5% initial price increase and subsequent incremental price increases relative to the 2021/2022 season, largely offset by the mix impact of the growth of new pass holders into Epic Day Pass products, including our new lower priced Epic Day Pass offerings. Following the strong trade-up results last year, we are pleased that net migration among renewing pass product holders remains near neutral, with minimal degradation relative to our spring pass sales. As we enter the final period for season pass sales, we expect our December 2022 growth rates to be relatively consistent with our September 2022 growth rates."

Lynch continued, "We continue to prioritize advance commitment as the best way for guests to access our resorts. Similar to last year, lift ticket sales will be limited during the 2022/2023 season in order to prioritize guests committing in advance and to preserve the guest experience at each resort. We expect these lift ticket limitations will further support our resorts and communities on peak days, and we do not anticipate that the limitations will have a significant impact on our financial results."

Investments

Commenting on the Company's investments for the 2022/2023 North American ski season, Lynch said, "The experience of our employees and guests is the core of our business model, and the Company is using its financial resources and the stability it has created through its advance commitment pass program to aggressively reinvest and deliver on our Company mission of providing an Experience of a Lifetime. As previously announced, the Company is making its largest ever investment in both its employees and its resorts. The Company is investing approximately $175 million in our employees, making our frontline talent a strategic advantage, including an industry-leading minimum wage plus career and leadership differentials across all 37 of our North American resorts, leadership development for frontline talent to build their careers at Vail Resorts, investments in affordable housing for our employees, and expanding our human resources department to better serve our employees. The Company achieved full staffing levels for summer in North America and across our three Australian resorts for winter. While is it very early in our hiring process for North America winter season staffing, our hiring is currently on track for full staffing levels.

"We remain dedicated to delivering an exceptional guest experience and will continue to prioritize reinvesting in the experience at our resorts. We are committed to consistently increasing capacity through lift, terrain and food and beverage expansion projects and are on track to complete 18 new or replacement lifts across 12 resorts in advance of the 2022/2023 North American ski season as part of our one-time incremental investment this year to accelerate that strategy, which will meaningfully increase lift capacity at those lift locations. At Vail Mountain, this includes the installation of a new four-person high speed lift in the Sun Down Bowl and the replacement of a four-person lift with a new six-person high speed lift in the Game Creek Bowl. At Whistler Blackcomb, this includes the replacement of the four-person high speed Big Red Express lift with a new six-person high speed lift and the replacement of the six-person Creekside Gondola with a new 10-person high speed gondola. As discussed in prior announcements, we are also installing new or replacement lifts at Breckenridge, Northstar, Heavenly, Stowe, Mount Snow, Attitash, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Boston Mills and Brandywine.

"While 18 lift projects are on track for the 2022/2023 season, three lift projects have been delayed and are expected to be completed in calendar year 2023, subject to approvals. In Park City, the Park City Planning Department approved a permit to upgrade the Eagle and Silverlode lifts at Park City Mountain in April 2022, and the Planning Commission subsequently revoked that permit in June 2022. While the Company is committed to resolving our permit to upgrade the Eagle and Silverlode lifts in Park City, the Company intends to install the two previously-purchased lifts at Whistler Blackcomb in calendar year 2023, replacing the four-person high speed Jersey Cream lift with a new six-person high speed lift and replacing the four-person high speed Fitzsimmons lift with a new eight-person high speed lift. The Whistler Blackcomb lift installations remain subject to approvals. The lift-served terrain expansion project in Bergman Bowl at Keystone is delayed due to a previously disclosed construction issue impacting an area where minimal construction was permitted. While Keystone's Bergman Bowl is planned to be open to guests for the 2022/2023 ski season, the lift installation is delayed with the goal for completion in advance of the 2023/2024 ski season.

"Our capital plan for calendar year 2022 was previously expected to be approximately $327 million to $337 million. Due to the delays for the Park City and Keystone lift projects, we will be deferring approximately $10 million of capital from calendar year 2022 to calendar year 2023. We now expect our capital plan for calendar year 2022 to be approximately $323 million to $333 million, including one-time investments in real estate related projects, $4 million related to the addition of Andermatt-Sedrun, and integration activities associated with the Seven Springs Resorts. In addition to the $10 million of cost deferred from calendar year 2022, the Company expects to incur approximately $20 million in additional costs related to the Park City and Keystone lift projects, which is included in our calendar year 2023 capital plan."

Regarding calendar year 2023 capital expenditures, Lynch said, "In addition to this year's significant capacity-expanding investments, we are excited to announce details of our calendar year 2023 capital plan. We expect our capital plan for calendar year 2023 to be approximately $180 million to $185 million, including $2 million of maintenance capital for Andermatt-Sedrun and excluding $1 million of one-time investments related to integration activities and $10 million of deferred capital associated with the Keystone and Park City projects. Including these one-time investments, our total capital plan for calendar year 2023 is expected to be approximately $191 million to $196 million. This calendar year 2023 capital plan currently excludes growth capital investments at Andermatt-Sedrun, which we expect to announce along with further details on our calendar year 2023 capital plan in December 2022.

"At Breckenridge, we plan to upgrade the Peak 8 base area to enhance the beginner and children's experience and increase uphill capacity from this popular base area. The investment plan includes a new four-person high speed 5-Chair to replace the existing two-person fixed-grip lift as well as significant improvements, including new teaching terrain and a transport carpet from the base, to make the beginner experience more accessible. At Stevens Pass, we are planning to replace the two-person fixed-grip Kehr's Chair lift with a new four-person lift, which is designed to improve out-of-base capacity and guest experience. At Attitash, we plan to replace the three-person fixed-grip Summit Triple lift with a new four-person high speed lift to increase uphill capacity and reduce guests' time on the longest lift at the resort. These lift projects are subject to regulatory approvals and are currently planned to be completed in time for the 2023/2024 North American winter season. Additionally, the Company plans to expand parking across 4 resorts by more than 500 spaces, to improve the guest experience.

"The Company is planning to introduce new technology for the 2023/2024 North American ski season that will allow guests to store their pass product or lift ticket directly on their phone, eliminating the need for carrying plastic cards, visiting the ticket window or waiting to receive a pass or lift ticket in the mail. Once loaded on their phones, guests can store their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free, in the lift line using Bluetooth® Low Energy technology. In addition to the significant enhancement of the guest experience, this technology will also reduce waste of printing plastic cards for pass products and lift tickets, and RFID chips, as a part of the Company's Commitment to Zero. Even after launch, the Company will continue to make plastic cards available to any guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone to store their pass product or lift ticket. The Company is also investing in network-wide scalable technology that will enhance our analytics, e-commerce and guest engagement tools to improve our ability to target our guest outreach, personalize messages and improve conversion."

Andermatt-Sedrun

As previously announced, on August 3, 2022 the Company closed on its purchase of a majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun, marking the Company's first strategic investment in, and opportunity to operate, a ski resort in Europe. Andermatt-Sedrun is a renowned destination ski resort in Central Switzerland, located less than 90 minutes from three of Switzerland's major metropolitan areas (Zurich, Lucerne and Lugano) and approximately two hours from Milan, Italy. The Company acquired a 55% ownership stake in Andermatt-Sedrun, which controls and operates all of the resort's mountain and ski-related assets, including lifts, most of the restaurants and a ski school operation. Vail Resorts' CHF 149 million investment is comprised of a CHF 110 million investment into Andermatt-Sedrun for use in capital investments to enhance the guest experience on the mountain and CHF 39 million paid to Andermatt Swiss Alps AG, which will be fully reinvested into the real estate developments in the base area. For the 2022/2023 season, Epic Pass holders will receive unlimited and unrestricted access to Andermatt-Sedrun (without Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn access). Epic Local Pass holders receive five days at the resort, and Epic Day Pass holders with All Resorts Access will be able to visit during any of their days.

Guidance

Commenting on guidance, Lynch said, "As we head into fiscal year 2023, we are encouraged by the strength in advance commitment product sales and our continued focus on enhancing the guest and employee experience while maintaining cost discipline. Our employee investment of approximately $175 million to return to full staffing levels and operational footprints, along with our expected capital investment of over $300 million in calendar year 2022, are expected to further elevate the guest experience this season and increase the capacity of our resorts.

"Despite facing broad cost inflation and after incorporating our industry-leading wage investment, we expect meaningful growth for fiscal 2023 relative to fiscal 2022 and strong Resort EBITDA margin. Our guidance for net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. is estimated to be between $321 million and $396 million for fiscal 2023. We estimate Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2023 will be between $893 million and $947 million. We expect the operations of the Seven Springs Resorts and Andermatt-Sedrun to contribute approximately $22 million of Resort Reported EBITDA in fiscal year 2023, which is an incremental $4 million of Resort Reported EBITDA compared to fiscal year 2022, excluding acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses are expected to be an estimated $4 million in fiscal year 2023 associated with the resort acquisitions. We estimate Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2023 to be approximately 31.0% using the midpoint of the guidance range.

The guidance assumes a continuation of the current economic environment, normal weather conditions, and no material impacts associated with COVID-19 for the 2022/2023 North American and European ski season or the 2022 and 2023 Australian ski seasons. The guidance also assumes a return to full staffing levels and operational footprints consistent with the expectations shared in the Company's March 2022 Investor Conference Presentation. The guidance assumes an exchange rate of $0.77 between the Canadian Dollar and U.S. Dollar related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, an exchange rate of $0.70 between the Australian Dollar and U.S. Dollar related to the operations of Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia, and an exchange rate of $1.02 between the Swiss Franc and U.S. Dollar related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland."

The following table reflects the forecasted guidance range for the Company's fiscal 2023 full year ending July 31, 2023 for Reported EBITDA (after stock-based compensation expense) and reconciles net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. guidance to such Reported EBITDA guidance.



Fiscal 2023 Guidance

(In thousands)

For the Year Ending

July 31, 2023 (6)

Low End

High End

Range

Range Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 321,000

$ 396,000 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,000

15,000 Net income 342,000

411,000 Provision for income taxes (1) 120,000

145,000 Income before income taxes 462,000

556,000 Depreciation and amortization 282,000

266,000 Interest expense, net 142,000

134,000 Other (2) 4,000

(6,000) Total Reported EBITDA $ 890,000

$ 950,000







Mountain Reported EBITDA (3) $ 872,000

$ 924,000 Lodging Reported EBITDA (4) 18,000

26,000 Resort Reported EBITDA (5) 893,000

947,000 Real Estate Reported EBITDA (3,000)

3,000 Total Reported EBITDA $ 890,000

$ 950,000







(1) The provision for income taxes may be impacted by excess tax benefits primarily resulting from vesting and exercises of equity awards. Our estimated

provision for income taxes does not include the impact, if any, of unknown future exercises of employee equity awards, which could have a material impact

given that a significant portion of our awards are in-the-money. (2) Our guidance includes certain known changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration based solely on the passage of time and resulting impact on

present value. Guidance excludes any change based upon, among other things, financial projections including long-term growth rates for Park City, which such

change may be material. Separately, the intercompany loan associated with the Whistler Blackcomb transaction requires foreign currency remeasurement to

Canadian dollars, the functional currency of Whistler Blackcomb. Our guidance excludes any forward looking change related to foreign currency gains or losses

on the intercompany loans, which such change may be material. (3) Mountain Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $21 million of stock-based compensation. (4) Lodging Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $4 million of stock-based compensation. (5) The Company provides Reported EBITDA ranges for the Mountain and Lodging segments, as well as for the two combined. The low and high of the expected

ranges provided for the Mountain and Lodging segments, while possible, do not sum to the high or low end of the Resort Reported EBITDA range provided

because we do not expect or assume that we will hit the low or high end of both ranges. (6) Guidance estimates are predicated on an exchange rate of $0.77 between the Canadian Dollar and U.S. Dollar, related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb

in Canada; an exchange rate of $0.70 between the Australian Dollar and U.S. Dollar, related to the operations of our Australian ski areas; and an exchange rate

of $1.02 between the Swiss Franc and U.S. Dollar, related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland.

Earnings Conference Call

Statement Concerning Non-GAAP Financial Measures

When reporting financial results, we use the terms Resort Reported EBITDA, Total Reported EBITDA, Resort EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Net Real Estate Cash Flow, which are not financial measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Resort Reported EBITDA, Total Reported EBITDA, Resort EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Net Real Estate Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, measures of financial performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, we report segment Reported EBITDA (i.e. Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate), the measure of segment profit or loss required to be disclosed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Additionally, with respect to discussion of impacts from currency, the Company calculates the impact by applying current period foreign exchange rates to the prior period results, as the Company believes that comparing financial information using comparable foreign exchange rates is a more objective and useful measure of changes in operating performance.

Reported EBITDA (and its counterpart for each of our segments) has been presented herein as a measure of the Company's performance. The Company believes that Reported EBITDA is an indicative measurement of the Company's operating performance, and is similar to performance metrics generally used by investors to evaluate other companies in the resort and lodging industries. The Company defines Resort EBITDA Margin as Resort Reported EBITDA divided by Resort net revenue. The Company believes Resort EBITDA Margin is an important measurement of operating performance. The Company believes that Net Debt is an important measurement of liquidity as it is an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain additional capital resources for its future cash needs. Additionally, the Company believes Net Real Estate Cash Flow is important as a cash flow indicator for its Real Estate segment. See the tables provided in this release for reconciliations of our measures of segment profitability and non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Vail Resorts, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended July 31,

Twelve Months Ended July 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenue:















Mountain and Lodging services and other

$ 203,843

$ 154,278

$ 2,116,547

$ 1,650,055 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining

63,209

49,523

408,657

257,885 Resort net revenue

267,052

203,801

2,525,204

1,907,940 Real Estate

84

401

708

1,770 Total net revenue

267,136

204,202

2,525,912

1,909,710 Segment operating expense:















Mountain and Lodging operating expense

215,480

194,509

1,180,963

960,453 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining cost of

products sold

27,296

22,101

162,414

112,536 General and administrative

87,234

86,549

347,493

296,993 Resort operating expense

330,010

303,159

1,690,870

1,369,982 Real Estate operating expense

1,321

1,588

5,911

6,676 Total segment operating expense

331,331

304,747

1,696,781

1,376,658 Other operating (expense) income:















Depreciation and amortization

(63,177)

(63,223)

(252,391)

(252,585) Gain on sale of real property

125

135

1,276

324 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

1,300

(2,200)

(20,280)

(14,402) Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets and other, net

27,829

(4,611)

43,992

(5,373) (Loss) income from operations

(98,118)

(170,444)

601,728

261,016 Mountain equity investment (loss) income, net

(115)

521

(148,183)

6,698 Investment income (expense) and other, net

2,738

(271)

2,580

586 Foreign currency gain (loss) on intercompany loans

397

(1,550)

3,718

8,282 Interest expense, net

(36,140)

(39,112)

(2,682)

(151,399) (Loss) income before benefit from (provision for) income

taxes

(131,238)

(210,856)

457,161

125,183 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

21,583

65,914

(88,824)

(726) Net (loss) income

(109,655)

(144,942)

368,337

124,457 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

969

4,131

(20,414)

3,393 Net (loss) income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.

$ (108,686)

$ (140,811)

$ 347,923

$ 127,850 Per share amounts:















Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to Vail

Resorts, Inc.

$ (2.70)

$ (3.49)

$ 8.60

$ 3.17 Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Vail

Resorts, Inc.

$ (2.70)

$ (3.49)

$ 8.55

$ 3.13 Cash dividends declared per share

$ 1.91

$ —

$ 5.58

$ — Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

40,305

40,372

40,465

40,301 Diluted

40,305

40,372

40,687

40,828

Vail Resorts, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations - Other Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended July 31,

Twelve Months Ended July 31,





2022

2021 (1)

2022

2021 (1)



Other Data:

















Mountain Reported EBITDA

$ (62,362)

$ (101,514)

$ 811,167

$ 552,753

Lodging Reported EBITDA

(711)

2,677

25,747

(8,097)

Resort Reported EBITDA

(63,073)

(98,837)

836,914

544,656

Real Estate Reported EBITDA

(1,112)

(1,052)

(3,927)

(4,582)

Total Reported EBITDA

$ (64,185)

$ (99,889)

$ 832,987

$ 540,074

Mountain stock-based compensation

$ 5,025

$ 4,908

$ 20,892

$ 20,311

Lodging stock-based compensation

881

889

3,737

3,783

Resort stock-based compensation

5,906

5,797

24,629

24,094

Real Estate stock-based compensation

46

81

256

301

Total stock-based compensation

$ 5,952

$ 5,878

$ 24,885

$ 24,395





















(1) On August 1, 2021, the Company revised its segment reporting to move certain dining and golf operations from the Lodging

segment to the Mountain segment. Segment results for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2021 have been

retrospectively adjusted to reflect current period presentation.



Vail Resorts, Inc.

Mountain Segment Operating Results

(In thousands, except Effective Ticket Price ("ETP"))

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended July 31,

Percentage Increase

Twelve Months Ended July 31,

Percentage Increase



2022

2021 (1)

(Decrease)

2022

2021 (1)

(Decrease) Net Mountain revenue:























Lift

$ 59,594

$ 35,032

70.1 %

$ 1,310,213

$ 1,076,578

21.7 % Ski school

9,203

5,403

70.3 %

223,645

144,227

55.1 % Dining

17,310

10,910

58.7 %

163,705

92,186

77.6 % Retail/rental

30,064

24,275

23.8 %

311,768

227,993

36.7 % Other

68,633

55,809

23.0 %

203,783

161,814

25.9 % Total Mountain net revenue

184,804

131,429

40.6 %

2,213,114

1,702,798

30.0 % Mountain operating expense:























Labor and labor-related benefits

92,418

83,473

10.7 %

561,266

458,029

22.5 % Retail cost of sales

13,173

10,866

21.2 %

99,024

77,217

28.2 % Resort related fees

3,758

2,830

32.8 %

93,177

69,983

33.1 % General and administrative

73,150

75,642

(3.3) %

292,412

253,279

15.5 % Other

64,552

60,653

6.4 %

358,648

298,235

20.3 % Total Mountain operating expense

247,051

233,464

5.8 %

1,404,527

1,156,743

21.4 % Mountain equity investment (loss)

income, net

(115)

521

(122.1) %

2,580

6,698

(61.5) % Mountain Reported EBITDA

$ (62,362)

$ (101,514)

38.6 %

$ 811,167

$ 552,753

46.8 %

























Total skier visits

1,019

661

54.2 %

17,298

14,852

16.5 % ETP

$ 58.48

$ 53.00

10.3 %

$ 75.74

$ 72.49

4.5 %

























(1) On August 1, 2021, the Company revised its segment reporting to move certain dining and golf operations from the Lodging

segment to the Mountain segment. Segment results for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2021 have been

retrospectively adjusted to reflect current period presentation.

Vail Resorts, Inc.

Lodging Operating Results

(In thousands, except Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR"))

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended July 31,

Percentage Increase

Twelve Months Ended July 31,

Percentage Increase



2022

2021 (1)

(Decrease)

2022

2021 (1)

(Decrease) Lodging net revenue:























Owned hotel rooms

$ 27,217

$ 23,184

17.4 %

$ 80,579

$ 47,509

69.6 % Managed condominium rooms

14,001

13,826

1.3 %

97,704

72,217

35.3 % Dining

15,273

9,508

60.6 %

48,569

17,211

182.2 % Transportation

1,600

1,661

(3.7) %

16,021

9,271

72.8 % Golf

5,837

5,640

3.5 %

10,975

9,373

17.1 % Other

14,859

17,174

(13.5) %

46,500

43,008

8.1 %



78,787

70,993

11.0 %

300,348

198,589

51.2 % Payroll cost reimbursements

3,461

1,379

151.0 %

11,742

6,553

79.2 % Total Lodging net revenue

82,248

72,372

13.6 %

312,090

205,142

52.1 % Lodging operating expense:























Labor and labor-related benefits

35,959

29,132

23.4 %

128,884

95,899

34.4 % General and administrative

14,084

10,907

29.1 %

55,081

43,714

26.0 % Other

29,455

28,277

4.2 %

90,636

67,073

35.1 %



79,498

68,316

16.4 %

274,601

206,686

32.9 % Reimbursed payroll costs

3,461

1,379

151.0 %

11,742

6,553

79.2 % Total Lodging operating expense

82,959

69,695

19.0 %

286,343

213,239

34.3 % Lodging Reported EBITDA

$ (711)

$ 2,677

(126.6) %

$ 25,747

$ (8,097)

418.0 %

























Owned hotel statistics:























ADR

$ 314.22

$ 276.28

13.7 %

$ 309.78

$ 264.83

17.0 % RevPAR

$ 177.66

$ 171.51

3.6 %

$ 170.84

$ 122.45

39.5 % Managed condominium statistics:























ADR

$ 266.54

$ 267.50

(0.4) %

$ 410.13

$ 349.08

17.5 % RevPAR

$ 59.99

$ 57.25

4.8 %

$ 122.15

$ 77.74

57.1 % Owned hotel and managed condominium

statistics (combined):























ADR

$ 289.60

$ 271.64

6.6 %

$ 373.89

$ 322.15

16.1 % RevPAR

$ 91.94

$ 84.18

9.2 %

$ 133.53

$ 85.99

55.3 %

























(1) On August 1, 2021, the Company revised its segment reporting to move certain dining and golf operations from the Lodging

segment to the Mountain segment. Segment results for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2021 have been

retrospectively adjusted to reflect current period presentation.

Key Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





As of July 31,



2022

2021 Real estate held for sale and investment

$ 95,983

$ 95,615 Total Vail Resorts, Inc. stockholders' equity

$ 1,612,439

$ 1,594,599 Long-term debt, net

$ 2,670,300

$ 2,736,175 Long-term debt due within one year

63,749

114,117 Total debt

2,734,049

2,850,292 Less: cash and cash equivalents

1,107,427

1,243,962 Net debt

$ 1,626,622

$ 1,606,330

Reconciliation of Measures of Segment Profitability and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31,

Twelve Months Ended July 31,

2022

2021 (2)

2022

2021 (2) Net (loss) income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ (108,686)

$ (140,811)

$ 347,923

$ 127,850 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (969)

(4,131)

20,414

(3,393) Net (loss) income (109,655)

(144,942)

368,337

124,457 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (21,583)

(65,914)

88,824

726 (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for

income taxes (131,238)

(210,856)

457,161

125,183 Depreciation and amortization 63,177

63,223

252,391

252,585 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net (27,829)

4,611

(43,992)

5,373 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,300)

2,200

20,280

14,402 Investment (income) expense and other, net (2,738)

271

(3,718)

(586) Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans (397)

1,550

2,682

(8,282) Interest expense, net 36,140

39,112

148,183

151,399 Total Reported EBITDA $ (64,185)

$ (99,889)

$ 832,987

$ 540,074















Mountain Reported EBITDA $ (62,362)

$ (101,514)

$ 811,167

$ 552,753 Lodging Reported EBITDA (711)

2,677

25,747

(8,097) Resort Reported EBITDA (1) (63,073)

(98,837)

$ 836,914

$ 544,656 Real Estate Reported EBITDA (1,112)

(1,052)

(3,927)

(4,582) Total Reported EBITDA $ (64,185)

$ (99,889)

$ 832,987

$ 540,074















(1) Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging (2) On August 1, 2021, the Company revised its segment reporting to move certain dining and golf operations from the Lodging

segment to the Mountain segment. Segment results for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2021 have been

retrospectively adjusted to reflect current period presentation.

The following table reconciles long-term debt, net to Net Debt and the calculation of Net Debt to Total Reported EBITDA for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022.



(In thousands) (Unaudited) (As of July 31, 2022) Long-term debt, net $ 2,670,300 Long-term debt due within one year 63,749 Total debt 2,734,049 Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,107,427 Net debt $ 1,626,622 Net debt to Total Reported EBITDA 2.0 x

The following table reconciles Real Estate Reported EBITDA to Net Real Estate Cash Flow for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021.





(In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31,

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended July 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Real Estate Reported EBITDA

$ (1,112)

$ (1,052)

$ (3,927)

$ (4.582) Non-cash Real Estate cost of sales

—

309

227

1,201 Non-cash Real Estate stock-based compensation

46

81

256

301 Proceeds received from Real Estate sales

6,125

317

8,091

967 Change in real estate deposits and recovery of previously incurred

project costs/land basis less investments in real estate

142

364

(1,132)

149 Net Real Estate Cash Flow

$ 5,201

$ 19

$ 3,515

$ (1,964)

The following table reconciles Resort net revenue to Resort EBITDA Margin for the year ended July 31, 2022 and fiscal 2023 guidance.



(In thousands) (Unaudited) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

July 31, 2022 Fiscal 2023 Guidance (2) Resort net revenue (1) $ 2,525,204 $ 2,970,000 Resort Reported EBITDA (1) $ 836,914 $ 920,000 Resort EBITDA margin (1) 33.1 % 31.0 %





(1) Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging

(2) Represents the mid-point of Guidance

