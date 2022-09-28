P.F. Chang's launches new subscription-based loyalty rewards program, P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards

Guests who sign up for P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards now through Oct. 31 are entered to win the ultimate VIP getaway to a P.F. Chang's flagship location in Hawaii, Las Vegas or New York

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's announced the launch of its updated loyalty program today, adding P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards as a new, paid membership option. P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards members will enjoy all the benefits of its free rewards program (renamed P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards) plus upgraded earning opportunities, VIP-level service, and unlimited free delivery. To celebrate the launch, P.F. Chang's is hosting an Ultimate VIP Experience Sweepstakes for one lucky winner and a guest to visit the P.F. Chang's flagship location of their choice in Honolulu, Las Vegas or New York City.

With more dining options available to consumers than ever before, P.F. Chang's is continually evolving to provide guests with an elevated experience through new and innovative ways to meet their needs. The polished-casual dining concept is among the first in its category to launch a subscription-based loyalty rewards program, creating added value for repeat customers. Whether guests are looking for delicious wok-fired dishes delivered on their lunch break or to celebrate special events with friends and family, P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards helps them earn more for every occasion they choose P.F. Chang's.

"The new subscription-based program is a continuation of our goal to create differentiated experiences for P.F. Chang's customers, and we believe P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards does that at the highest level," said Damola Adamolekun, P.F. Chang's chief executive officer. "As the first polished-casual restaurant chain to launch this kind of loyalty program, we are proud to drive innovation in the industry while adding even more value for our guests."

For a monthly $6.99 subscription fee, P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards members will enjoy the following benefits:

More points: Platinum Rewards members earn 15 points for every $1 spent on P.F. Chang's dine-in, takeout and delivery orders – 1.5x more points than P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards members.

Unlimited free delivery: No order minimum or delivery fees with orders placed through pfchangs.com or on the P.F. Chang's mobile app.

Priority reservations: Platinum Rewards members get the VIP treatment with waitlist priority.

VIP concierge: P.F. Chang's Platinum Concierges are exclusively available to help Platinum Rewards members with questions or comments. VIP concierge phone and email contact information is provided to Platinum members upon signup.

P.F. Chang's fans can now sign up for the Gold or Platinum Rewards programs online or in the P.F. Chang's mobile app. Fans who sign up within the first month, through Oct. 31, are automatically entered to win a VIP getaway for them and a guest to P.F. Chang's flagship location in Honolulu, Las Vegas or New York City. The prize includes roundtrip airfare to the flagship location of their choice, a two-night hotel stay, a VIP dinner at P.F. Chang's curated by P.F. Chang's chefs, a $500 spending allowance, and more. See official rules for complete details.

Existing P.F. Chang's Rewards members will automatically become P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards members. P.F. Chang's Gold Rewards members receive 10 points for every $1 spent at P.F. Chang's as well as a complimentary birthday dessert or appetizer. Those desiring the enhanced benefits of the paid membership can upgrade to P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards at any time.

For more information about P.F. Chang's Platinum Rewards loyalty program, please visit https://www.pfchangs.com/rewards/platinum/.

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

