Dover Operating Companies Will Have a Substantial Presence at Premier Convenience Store and Retail Fueling Industry Trade Show

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that the Company will feature multiple brands at the National Association of Convenience Stores Trade Show ("NACS Show") and Petroleum Equipment Institute Convention ("PEI Convention") in Las Vegas, NV, on October 1-4, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

Convenience retail is a large, growing and evolving industry serving 165 million customers daily — over half of the U.S. population, and it is a key market for Dover with multiple avenues for growth including clean energy, retail fueling, software solutions, foodservice and vehicle wash. The NACS Show and PEI Convention is the leading convenience and retail fueling industry event of the year and the largest of its kind in the United States.

Dover's operating companies participating at the 2022 show include Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS") and OPW.

Dover Fueling Solutions: DFS will display a wide range of legacy and new products and solutions representing DFS' brands Wayne Fueling Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, Tokheim, ProGauge, Fairbanks, LIQAL and AvaLAN, including:

OPW: OPW will display the latest innovations in retail fueling, car wash and fuel transport solutions, including:

OPW Retail Fueling will showcase its 14 Series Nozzles designed for a cleaner fueling experience. These innovative nozzles feature drip-less spouts and diesel capture technology that helps keep gasoline and diesel off your hands, the nozzle, dispensing equipment and most importantly, the environment.

OPW Retail Fueling will also highlight key products from its portfolio of underground solutions, such as the new TSE Tank Sump and DSE Dispenser Sump made with advanced composite technology and the no-drill, wire-ready, water-tight, conduit-less ElectroTite tank sump. The booth will also feature the newly designed, completely integrated piping and containment system for diesel exhaust fluid.

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions will showcase the FreeStyler ® soft-touch in-bay automatic car wash from Belanger. The five-brush automatic wash has an overhead gantry design that opens the wash bay, speeding up load time while increasing throughput.

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions' LaserWash® 360 PLUS touchless in-bay automatic wash from PDQ will be on display and is designed to increase up-time and allow for a faster, high-quality wash.

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions' Innovative Control Systems (ICS) will showcase its Auto Sentry Petro, the cashless payment solution for the petroleum market.

OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions' Civacon will spotlight the innovative CivaCommand system, which integrates all cargo tank loading and unloading components, including overfill protection, cross drop prevention, air controls, security and productivity, into a seamless touchscreen interface.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of Wayne Fueling Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, Tokheim, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL, delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About OPW:

OPW is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the clean energy, retail fueling, fluid-handling and car-wash industries. Specifically, OPW makes aboveground and below ground products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. Additionally, OPW supplies loading arms, valves and dry-break couplings, tank-truck equipment, rail car valves and equipment, and car-wash systems. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW is defining what's next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Amy Cearley

(512) 484-4259

amy.cearley@doverfs.com

OPW Contact:

Lisa Moloney

(513) 870-3119

lisa.moloney@opwglobal.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover