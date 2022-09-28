Dominique Ansel Las Vegas to Debut at Caesars Palace Oct. 21

The highly anticipated bakery by award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel will offer signature creations, including his world-famous Cronut® and new Vegas-only items

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel will debut Dominique Ansel Las Vegas inside Caesars Palace on Friday, Oct. 21. Chef Dominique will bring his signature creations to The Strip, including his iconic Cronut® pastry, the best-selling DKA (Dominique's Kouign Amann), freshly baked French viennoiserie and the new "Lucky 7" collection – a set of pastries as unique as Las Vegas. As a "thank you" to those looking to take the first bites of Chef Dominique's masterpieces, the first 100 guests will receive a commemorative gift in celebration of the opening.

"We are honored to have Chef Dominique join our culinary empire with the upcoming opening of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas," said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney. "In the same way Caesars Palace continues to set the standard on The Strip, Chef Dominique Ansel delivers innovative creations with his unparalleled talents. We are excited to offer the opportunity for guests to enjoy his signature pastries here in Las Vegas."

Symbolizing good fortune and created exclusively for Caesars Palace, the new "Lucky 7" collection includes:

Lucky Penny Pig – Milk chocolate crémeux, homemade raspberry jam and salted peanut feuilletine are sandwiched between vanilla sablé cookies to create a pig, which is topped with a lucky gilded chocolate penny.

Ladybug – Elderflower mascarpone mousse, fresh strawberry compote, strawberry gelée, fluffy chiffon cake and a lychee meringue make up a mini garden watering can, which is finished with a tiny chocolate ladybug.

Goldfish – Tropical flavors of calamansi coconut mousse, fresh diced mango, mango passionfruit gelée and coconut dacquoise make up a goldfish, complete with hand-painted white chocolate fins.

Four-Leaf Clover – Coffee mousse topped with hazelnut dacquoise, dark chocolate crémeux and crispy feuilletine create a four-leaf clover.

Fortune Cookie – A sablé Breton base is topped with jasmine tea crémeux and lemon curd. A white chocolate "fortune" sticks out of the cookie, wishing luck in Las Vegas .

Feather – A vanilla sablé cookie is topped with chestnut mousse, banana jam, orange marmalade and banana cake and is garnished with a white chocolate feather.

Evil Eye Éclair – A classic French éclair is filled with cassis jam and Valrhona Caramelia whipped ganache.

"We're thrilled to open our newest shop at Caesars Palace and be back out West," said Chef Dominique Ansel. "In addition to bringing some of our signatures from New York, I'm most excited to launch our newest creations for everyone. Like each of our shops around the world, we've developed a collection of pastries that will be exclusive to Las Vegas, and I can't wait to meet everyone and share what we've created with you all."

Known as an innovator in the pastry industry, Chef Dominique has created some of the most famous pastries in the world, including the Cronut®, which was named one of TIME magazine's "25 Best inventions of 2013." The Cronut® will make its debut on The Strip at Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, and each month, the shop will offer a new Cronut® flavor available only at Caesars Palace.

The Las Vegas location will also offer several of Chef Dominique's signature creations, including:

Cronut ® – The Cronut ® is the unique creation by Chef Dominique that many have described as a croissant-doughnut hybrid. Following its launch on May 10, 2013 , Cronut ® fandom ignited the world from Berlin to Singapore , making it the most virally talked about dessert item in history. Its creation took two months and more than 10 different recipes to develop. Not to be mistaken as simply a croissant that has been fried, it is made with a laminated dough, which has been likened to a croissant (but uses a proprietary recipe) and is first proofed, then fried in grape seed oil at a specific temperature. Once cooked, each Cronut ® pastry is flavored in three ways: 1) rolled in sugar, 2) filled with cream, and 3) topped with glaze. Cronut ® pastries are made fresh daily and completely done in-house. The entire process takes up to three days, with one flavor each month, in each location, never repeating. The Cronut ® is only available at the flagship Dominique Ansel Bakery in NYC and Dominique Ansel Las Vegas.

DKA (Dominique's Kouign Amann) – Similar to a caramelized croissant, the DKA features tender, flaky layers on the inside and a caramelized crunchy crust outside. This is the best-selling item in all of Chef Dominique's shops worldwide.

Cookie Shot – The Cookie Shot features a warm chocolate chip cookie shaped like a shot glass, filled to order with homemade cold-infused Madagascan vanilla milk. Guests are encouraged to sip the milk, then enjoy the cookie. Cheers!

Frozen S'mores – With a center of homemade Madagascan vanilla bean ice cream covered in crispy chocolate feuilletine, the Frozen S'mores are wrapped in honey marshmallow and torched to order, served on a smoked willow wood branch for that authentic campfire flavor.

Mini Madeleines – These classic French bite-sized cakes are piped and baked to order, taking just four to five minutes to bake fresh, and served warm from the oven with a dusting of confectioners' sugar to finish.

Perfect Little Egg Sandwich – Featuring fluffy farm-fresh steamed eggs with shallots and chives, this sandwich is topped with melted Gruyère and served on a fresh-baked mini brioche bun.

In addition, classic French viennoiserie – a staple of Chef Dominique's shops worldwide – will be baked fresh on-site every morning. Showcasing the artisanal craftsmanship of traditional viennoiserie, from flaky croissants to pain au chocolat, almond croissants, and more, they are expertly made with Isigny St. Mère butter and Les Grands Moulins de Paris flour from France, and a levain (the dough starter) that was first started by Chef Dominique himself at his New York bakery nearly 11 years ago.

Spanning more than 1,100 square feet, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas will offer a retail area and café-style seating for 20. The warm, inviting space will feature whimsical globe light fixtures hanging from the ceiling and décor elements in the brand's signature orange color. Guests will smell the intoxicating aroma of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas throughout Caesars Palace, with items baked fresh daily in the new state-of-the-art kitchen.

Adjacent to Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas will be open 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/dominique-ansel.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the newly redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery (set to open in 2022), legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2022), Stanton Social Prime (set to open this winter) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009" and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2019," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Chef Dominique Ansel

James Beard Award-winning Pastry Chef, Dominique Ansel has shaken up the pastry world with innovation and creativity at the heart of his work. Chef Dominique has been responsible for creating some of the most fêted pastries in the world, including: the Cronut® (named one of TIME Magazine's "25 Best inventions of 2013"), The Cookie Shot, Frozen S'more, Blossoming Hot Chocolate, and many more. For his prolific creativity, he was named the World's Best Pastry Chef in 2017 by the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Food & Wine has called him a "Culinary Van Gogh" while the New York Post coined him "the Willy Wonka of New York." He has also been bestowed the prestigious l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole, France's second highest honor.

Prior to opening his own shop, Dominique served as the Executive Pastry Chef for Chef Daniel Boulud's celebrated restaurant Daniel, when the team earned its coveted third Michelin star and a four-star review from The New York Times. In 2011, Dominique opened his first shop, the eponymous Dominique Ansel Bakery in NYC's Soho neighborhood, with just four employees. In January 2020, he launched Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel in Hong Kong, and most recently in July 2021, he opened Dominique Ansel Workshop, a croissant counter inside of his pastry kitchens in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. 2022 will see the debut of Chef's first-ever Las Vegas location, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. Dominique is also the author of two cookbooks: Dominique Ansel: The Secret Recipes (October 2014), and Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master & Mix (April 2020).

