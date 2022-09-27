Under Armour Releases 2021 Sustainability & Impact Report, Outlines New Strategic Framework, Goals, and Targets

BALTIMORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability & Impact Report, outlining a new sustainability framework, goals, and targets that will guide the company's work to reduce the environmental footprint associated with its products and operations while accelerating its social and community impact.

Aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standard Board (SASB) industry standards, the report outlines 23 goals and targets designed to drive company progress across three key pillars – Products, Home Field, and Team – and underscore Under Armour's core values, including 'Act Sustainably' and 'Stand for Equality.'

"As a global innovator and leader in athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories, we believe Under Armour has an important role to play in addressing impending challenges facing our society, industry, and planet. This belief informs our innovation methods and compels us to rethink, reinvent, and reimagine our products and how we make them in our work to support athletes and protect people and our shared planet," said Colin Browne, Under Armour Interim President and CEO. "Mindful that lasting change will require global cooperation across communities and industries, our new report conveys our renewed commitments to continuous improvement, industrywide collaboration, and transparent communication with our stakeholders in our ongoing sustainability journey."

Under Armour's sustainability approach, What's Under Matters, reflects the company's mission to make athletes better by focusing on performance-driven innovations that utilize more sustainable materials designed for recyclability and more efficient production processes in its delivery of durable, quality, high-performing products athletes know and trust.

"The details underlying a company's sustainability strategy are foundational to its longevity and ability to generate lasting impact. For this reason, Under Armour has worked diligently over the years to finalize our approach and take concerted action before releasing this report," said Michael Levine, Under Armour VP and Chief Sustainability Officer. "We're pleased to share our accomplishments and perspective on our future goals, and we look forward to providing updates on our progress."

A selection of report highlights within each pillar follows:

Products – Through 10 goals, the company is embracing material innovations that will enable less waste and more durability, setting the stage for circular systems by 2030, including:

Prioritizing recycled and renewable materials and reducing single-use plastic brand product packaging by 75% by 2025.

Implementing sustainability and circular design principles in at least half of its products by 2027 and developing chemistry and processes that can enable a circular footwear program to be launched in market, at scale, by 2030. At the end of 2021, approximately 40% of fabrics used in the company's apparel and accessories were made from materials capable of being recycled.

Supporting innovation that reduces fiber shedding from textiles and targeting 75% of fabric to be made of low-shed materials, as defined by industry-leading guidance on fabric shedding that the company will work collectively to shape by 2030.

Home Field – The company is working to reduce its overall environmental footprint and do its part to protect the planet through seven goals, including:

Eliminating 100% of biocides and fluorine DWR in its products by 2025.

Reducing absolute scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and increasing renewable energy in owned and operated facilities to 100% by 2030.

Advancing low-impact manufacturing, reducing the environmental impact of its materials, and targeting net-zero emissions by 2050.

Team – The company is supporting its people and communities through six goals that build upon longstanding efforts, including:

Continuing to invest in teammates' health, safety, and well-being – including through initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion and develop underrepresented talent at all levels.

Protecting workers' human rights and well-being in its supply chain through comprehensive programs and audits.

Working to create opportunities for millions of youths to engage in sports by 2030.

Forward-Looking Statements

