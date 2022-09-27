King Arthur Baking Company Advances Sustainability Commitment with Announcement of 2030 Goals for People and the Planet

From farms to kitchens, King Arthur Baking Company is on a mission to use the power of baking to restore nature and build a more equitable world

NORWICH, Vt., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its commitment to environmental and social stewardship, King Arthur Baking Company (KABC), a 100% employee-owned founding B Corp, today launched its new sustainability platform with planet-forward and people-positive ambitions to restore nature and build a more equitable world. This elevated commitment will guide how King Arthur Baking Company balances purpose and profit to transform operations to meet the company's 2030 sustainability goals: from protecting natural resources through regenerative farming practices to responsible sourcing of ingredients and products to increasing supplier diversity and advancing equity in the baking community.

"The launch of our 2030 sustainability goals encapsulates King Arthur's long-standing commitment to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve," said Suzanne McDowell, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at King Arthur Baking Company. "As a Certified B Corporation, we've been transparently measuring our environmental and social impact against rigorous standards since 2007. Now, we're holding ourselves to an even higher standard with ambitious goals and an aggressive timeline because we believe we must take care of our most precious resources – our people and our planet."

King Arthur Baking Company's 2030 sustainability goals are anchored around two pillars in which the company will drive action and track progress:

Restoring Nature

Fostering an Equitable World

Sustainability has always been a core value for King Arthur Baking Company. The company has already engaged in years-long valued partnerships with farmers, millers, and suppliers in a continued commitment towards sustainability. "We know that we have much learning and important work ahead to create meaningful, lasting impact," said McDowell. "While we don't have all the answers, we embrace the challenge because we know change is essential and look forward to sharing King Arthur's journey towards creating a more sustainable, equitable world through the power of baking."

