Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2022

Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 will be published on October 27 at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 09:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-10-27-q3

Telephone: +44 330 165 36 41, +1 323 701 01 70 or +46 8 566 427 54. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate pin code: 806897

The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

