The Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit Announces 2022 Speaker Lineup, including Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, Philanthropist Melinda French Gates, and Bestselling Author Esther Perel

The program features more than 25 CEOs and 65 C-suite professionals, as well as founders, board members, U.S. Representatives, and more.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced nearly 80 preeminent women in business, along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, sports, and the arts, who will speak at the 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, on October 10-12. This year's program is supported by Premier Partners Deloitte, Diligent, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, Heidrick & Struggles, Insigniam, Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Salesforce, TPG, and Workday, and Partners AARP, Unstoppable Domains, the Walton Family Foundation, and YPO.

The 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit will take place October 10-12 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA. Speakers include Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, Philanthropist Melinda French Gates, and Bestselling Author Esther Perel. (PRNewswire)

Rosalind Brewer , Liz Cheney , Melinda French Gates , Esther Perel, and Katie Porter among 2022 Fortune MPW speaker lineup.

This year's theme, "Realizing Your Power," will be threaded through the three-day event in conversations with speakers, including U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Katie Porter from the 45th District of California; Rosalind Brewer, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance; Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO, TIAA; Melinda French Gates, Co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Founder, Pivotal Ventures; Esther Perel, Psychotherapist, Author, and Host of the Where Should We Begin? podcast; and Lisa Su, Chief Executive Officer, AMD.

Started more than 20 years ago as an annual list in the magazine, Fortune MPW has evolved into an extraordinary leadership community, convening its members throughout the year for wide-ranging conversations that inspire and deliver practical advice. This year's Summit will explore this new era for both business and leaders, diving into how recent crises have forced leaders to reassess priorities and values, both personally and professionally—and the opportunity and empowerment that comes with that reevaluation. Programming will address some recent difficult and controversial issues head-on, from regulatory crackdown to restrictions on reproductive health, and it will explore how leaders are responding, and what they can learn from each other.

To apply to attend the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, or for information about speaker and partnership opportunities, please visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-most-powerful-women-membership-2022/.

The 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit program includes these confirmed speakers:

Alissa Abdullah, Deputy Chief Security Officer, Mastercard

Iman Abuzeid, Co-founder and CEO, Incredible Health

Amrita Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer, Block

Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Customer Success, PayPal

Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm

Maryam Banikarim, Co-founder, NYCNext; Founder and Managing Partner, MaryamB

Michelle Banks, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Kohl's

Tarika Barrett, Chief Executive Officer, Girls Who Code

Shideh Bina, Founding Partner, Insigniam

Alicia Boler Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Alto Pharmacy

Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO, Elevance Health

Anne Bramman, Chief Financial Officer, Nordstrom

Dalana Brand, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Twitter

Rosalind Brewer, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Johnson & Johnson

Hayden Brown, President and CEO, Upwork

Wanda Bryant Hope, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Amanda Carty, General Manager, ESG and Data Intelligence, Diligent

Christine Cefalo, Chief Marketing Officer, Workday

Liz Cheney, U.S. Representative, Wyoming

Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBC, Block

Anne Chow, Founder, The Rewired CEO

Annette Clayton, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric North America

Kat Cole, President and COO, Athletic Greens

LaFawn Davis, Senior Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance, Indeed

Dr. Sumbul Ahmad Desai, Vice President, Health, Apple

Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon, Guest Co-chair, Fortune MPW Summit; Chief Executive Officer, All Raise

Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO, TIAA

Lisa Edwards, President and COO, Diligent

Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO, GLAAD

Janet Foutty, Executive Chair of the Board, Deloitte US

Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President, People eXperience and Technology, Amazon

Michelle Gass, Chief Executive Officer, Kohl's

Melinda French Gates, Co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Founder, Pivotal Venture

Lisa Gevelber, Founder and Head, Grow with Google

Ashley Goldsmith, Chief People Officer, Workday

Elizabeth Gore, Co-founder and President, Hello Alice

Kirsten Green, Founder and Managing Partner, Forerunner Ventures

Desiree Gruber, Founder and CEO, Full Picture

Bonnie Gwin, Vice Chairman and Co-managing Partner, Global CEO and Board of Directors Practice, Heidrick & Struggles

Kara Helander, Managing Director, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, The Carlyle Group

Angela Hwang, President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group, Pfizer

Stacy Janiak, Managing Partner and Chief Growth Officer, Deloitte

Liz Jarvis-Shean, Vice President of Communications and Policy, DoorDash

Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary, U.S. Department of the Air Force

Carol Juel, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Operating Officer, Synchrony

Edna Kane Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, AARP

Kerry Kennedy, President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Elena Kvochko, Chief Trust Officer, SAP

Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM

Barbara Larson, Chief Financial Officer, Workday

Tracy Layney, Senior Vice President and CHRO, Levi Strauss & Co.

Aileen Lee, Founder and Managing Partner, Cowboy Ventures

Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta

Susan Li, Vice President of Finance and Incoming CFO, Meta

Deb Liu, President and CEO, Ancestry

Cynt Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Mavericks

Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group

Gina Mastantuono, Chief Financial Officer, ServiceNow

Kellie McElhaney, Founder and Executive Director, Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership, University of California, Berkeley

Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International

Emily Melton, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Threshold Ventures

Sarah Mensah, Vice President and General Manager, North America, Nike

Laura Miele, Executive Vice President and COO, Electronic Arts

Tiffany Scalzitti Monroe, Chief People and Culture Officer, H&R Block

Deanna Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer, Purposeful

Sara Nelson, International President, Association of Flight Attendants - CWA, AFL-CIO

Arielle Patrick, Chief Communications Officer, Ariel Investments

Esther Perel, Psychotherapist; Author and Host, Where Should We Begin?

Susan Podlogar, Executive Vice President and CHRO, MetLife

Asahi Pompey, Global Head of Corporate Engagement and President, Goldman Sachs Foundation

Katie Porter, U.S. Representative, The 45th District of California

Catherine Powell, Global Head of Hosting, Airbnb, Inc.

Liesel Pritzker Simmons, Principal, Blue Haven Initiative

British Robinson, President and CEO, Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy

Rachel Romer Carlson, Co-founder and CEO, Guild Education

Lisa Osborne Ross, Chief Executive Officer, U.S., Edelman

Joyce Russell, President, Adecco Group US Foundation

Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO, Maven Clinic

Merline Saintil, Board Director; Founder, Black Women on Boards

Reshma Saujani, Guest Co-chair, Fortune MPW Summit; Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code

Clara Shih, Chief Executive Officer, Service Cloud, Salesforce

Rebecca Sidelinger, President, Reliability Solutions, Flex

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, First Partner, State of California

Fidji Simo, Chief Executive Officer, Instacart

Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Center for Inclusive Growth and EVP, Sustainability, Mastercard

Tracy Skeans, Chief Operating and People Officer, Yum! Brands

Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer, Citi

Caryl Stern, Executive Director, Walton Family Foundation

Lisa Su, Chief Executive Officer, AMD

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture

Manjula Talreja, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, PagerDuty

Stephanie Tilenius, Founder and CEO, Vida Health

Najoh Tita-Reid, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Logitech

Tracey Travis, Executive Vice President and CFO, The Estée Lauder Companies

Dara Treseder, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Marketing, Communications and Membership, Peloton

Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer, TPG

Michelle Weese, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb

Samantha Wellington, EVP of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, TriNet Group

Dr. Michelle Williams, Dean of the Faculty, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University

Katherine Wood, Partner, TPG Capital

Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

