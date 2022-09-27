Arkose Labs rated by customers as top Bot Management Company; Recognized for Outstanding Customer Support and Ease of Doing Business

The largest enterprise companies in financial services, gaming, technology, etc. have given Arkose Labs high marks across the board in the quarterly G2 customer review assessments, resulting in the no. 1 position on the G2 Momentum Grid

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in bot management and account security, announced today that its customers rated it 4.9 stars out 5 on G2's quarterly Relationship Index for Bot Detection and Mitigation, Fall 2022. This is the second consecutive quarter that the company has been rated with a near-perfect rating.

"We have a band-of-brothers relationship with our customers; we're all in this cyberwar together." - Kevin Gosschalk

"One of the things I'm most proud about is the incredible portfolio of customers that have chosen to work with us over the years," said Kevin Gosschalk , founder and CEO, Arkose Labs. "We have a band-of-brothers relationship with our customers because we're all in this cyberwar together. This approach fosters breakthrough innovations that enable the ongoing evolution of our attack response so that bad actors are stopped for good from successfully using bots to penetrate consumers' online accounts."

Bot Detection and Mitigation peer reviews revealed customers' sentiment about product and overall satisfaction with the experience working with the company. Arkose Labs' customers rated it well above the average in key areas assessed for the 5 Star ranking. Specifically, it received perfect scores of 100 percent in the "quality of support," "ease of set up," and "product going in the right direction" categories; and it scored near-perfect scores of 99 percent for "ease of use" and 98 percent for "likelihood to recommend." Of the 10-company competitive field for the Bot Detection and Mitigation assessment, Arkose Labs received the top NPS score of 96, a full 18 points above the average score of 78.

Outstanding customer support has long been recognized by industry analysts and customers as one of Arkose Labs' primary differentiators. Its cutting-edge bot management technology is supported by a 24×7 Security Operations Center (SOC) dedicated to providing customers with maximum defense against large-scale attacks. The SOC provides active mitigation, working right alongside with customers during attacks and adapting the Arkose Labs decision engine to evolving threats.

According to G2, "products included in the Relationship Index for Bot Detection and Mitigation, Fall 2022 have received a minimum of 10 reviews and 5 responses from real users for each of the relationship-related questions featured in the G2 review form by August 30, 2022."

G2 also released its assessment of the Fraud Detection market and its proprietary Momentum Grid®. Arkose Labs outperformed in both.

Arkose Labs ranked as the no. 1 company on G2's Enterprise Grid® Report for Fraud Detection, Fall 2022 with a 100 percent score in "quality of support," 95 percent score in "meets requirements," and 95 percent score in "ease of use." The ratings in this category also came in well above the average score of 95 percent, 92 percent, and 92 percent, respectively. Furthermore, customers demonstrated high levels of satisfaction by rating the company 100 percent in support of the direction in which its product is going for fraud detection.

G2 summarizes its full analysis of the 15-company Fraud Detection set on its proprietary Momentum Grid®, which is derived from scores based on G2's Satisfaction and Momentum algorithms. For the second consecutive quarter, Arkose Labs earned the no. 1 ranking on the grid, outpacing all other companies included in the competitive field.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-based platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

