Lovepop Introduces New Card Categories, Accelerating Its Business with Expanded Assortment

New laser cut, 2D card designs inspires more fun, meaningful ways to create magical moments this holiday season

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovepop, leading designer of magical pop-up cards and gifts, introduces three brand new card collections, Lovepop Paperpop ®, Lovepop Moments ™️ and Lovepop Press ™️, to its existing assortment of beautiful, high-quality pop-up cards, gifts and decor that help people share love for all occasions.

"Every day, we pour our hearts into creating beautiful, fun and meaningful ways for our customers to share love and connect with others," said Wombi Rose, Lovepop Co-Founder and CEO. "We love bringing continued innovation to our products, making it even easier to bring more people together, whether you're celebrating an important milestone, a holiday or an everyday moment."

The new collections feature the beautiful and unexpected designs the company is known for. Prices begin at $5 for a single card, a lower price than Lovepop's existing collection of iconic 3D pop-up cards. The collections are also offered in convenient box sets of 12 and 24 for even more value and ease heading into the holiday season.

Lovepop Paperpop ® ( $7 per single card, $49 for set of 12, $89 for set of 24): Featuring Lovepop's signature 3D designs that pop up and fold flat, Paperpop cards also feature eye-catching front graphics and a coated satin finish. Box sets of 12 and 24 make it easy to plan ahead, stock up and save for any celebration. per single card,for set of 12,for set of 24): Featuring Lovepop's signature 3D designs that pop up and fold flat, Paperpop cards also feature eye-catching front graphics and a coated satin finish. Box sets of 12 and 24 make it easy to plan ahead, stock up and save for any celebration.

Lovepop Moments ™️ ( $7 per single card, $49 for set of 12): Moments cards feature a high quality, double layer paper with an intricate laser cut design for contrast. This beautiful collection is an elegant, elevated way to celebrate everyday moments with its new, memorable design technique. per single card,for set of 12): Moments cards feature a high quality, double layer paper with an intricate laser cut design for contrast. This beautiful collection is an elegant, elevated way to celebrate everyday moments with its new, memorable design technique.

Lovepop Press ™️ ( $5 per single card): The perfect card option for anyone, these premium flat cards are made with high quality textured paper. Fun, witty and playful text accompanies a fully printed design on the cover for this collection of memorable cards. per single card): The perfect card option for anyone, these premium flat cards are made with high quality textured paper. Fun, witty and playful text accompanies a fully printed design on the cover for this collection of memorable cards.

Lovepop Paperpop®, Lovepop Moments™️ and Lovepop Press™️ cards are available for purchase on Lovepop.com . New designs will be added to all collections throughout the year. Discover the magic at Lovepop.com .

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments, with 46,934,600 total magical moments created to-date. Founded by naval architects, Lovepop combines art and engineering to stretch the bounds of the imagination and create magical cards and gifts that bring people together. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit Lovepop.com .

