Fors Marsh: A Just employer

By becoming a Just employer, this B Corp stands firm in its commitment to transparency as a pathway to better business.

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia-based Fors Marsh Group has become a JUST employer. Just is a nutrition label and transparency platform from The International Living Future Institute that measures and discloses how companies treat their employees and where they make financial and community investments. Just requires companies to disclose data on success indicators like gender and ethnic diversity, quality of benefits, pay equity, and employee education, and scores them on a performance scale.

"Transparency and accountability are essential to building the future we want." - Fors Marsh CEO Ben Garthwaite

Without a nutrition label, a person cannot make informed decisions about a product. With this move, Fors Marsh is arming its people and future employees with information on its policies and practices. "These days, it seems every company website has flowery language about their employee-friendly workplace and perhaps a section on corporate social responsibility. What most don't share is any objective data on their actual policies, practices, or their impact. If you're considering working at Fors Marsh or partnering with us, we think you deserve more," said Fors Marsh CEO Ben Garthwaite.

The Fors Marsh Just label scores reflect a strong and unwavering commitment to Fors Marsh employees and the community. Garthwaite shared, "We're well aware that very few firms are willing to put themselves out there. Like every firm, we have areas we can improve. But frankly, transparency and accountability are essential to building the future we want, so we hope to see a growing trend in this direction."

From delivering the definitive metrics on racial discrimination and harassment in the U.S. Military to creating a campaign to drive more people to give blood, to creating the national We Can Do This COVID-19 awareness Campaign, Fors Marsh continues to put purpose at the forefront of the business it pursues.

Also, at the forefront—people. The organization prides itself on putting people first—both internally and externally. Internally, Fors Marsh policies and cultural efforts provide a progressive and equitable workplace. Christina Daugherty, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, is the head of People and Culture at Fors Marsh. "JUST continues to further the conversation about the impact of our policies on our workplace," she said, adding, "It has helped us measure where we are on workplace social justice and set clear goals to continue to improve our workplace and community." Fors Marsh looks forward to updating its label in the years ahead.

About Fors Marsh

At Fors Marsh, we take on issues that matter -- a team of researchers, advisors, and communicators working together to shape the systems that shape our lives. From public health campaigns to policy analysis, we rely on evidence to create solutions that improve outcomes for people. We are intentional about taking on work and forming partnerships that balance purpose, people, planet, and profit.

About JUST

Just is a "nutrition" transparency label and voluntary disclosure tool for socially just and equitable organizations. JUST is not a certification program, it is a transparency platform for organizations to disclose their operations, including how they treat their employees and where they make financial and community investments. Organizations can use the label on their website or marketing to demonstrate their commitment to these issues. The International Living Future Institute also transparently posts the detailed information in the publicly viewable Just database.

