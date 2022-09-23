Featherstone Foundation Awards $90,000 in College Scholarships to 30 Exceptional Baltimore Area Students

BALTIMORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation , an award-winning nonprofit, touts its Featherstone College Scholarship Award recipients. This year, 30 exceptional Featherstone Scholars will receive $3,000 merit-based scholarships during a special awards ceremony on Friday Sept. 23 at noon.

Thirty exceptional students receive $3,000 Featherstone College Scholarships (PRNewswire)

Travis E. Mitchell, senior vice president and chief content officer, Maryland Public Television, will give the keynote address.

Catalina Rodriguez Lima, director of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, will be presented with the Featherstone Changemaker Award, a prestigious prize that honors an influential leader who drives social change and makes a positive impact in the community.

"Catalina is a powerhouse and exudes excellence." "She reinforces our values that higher education is a gateway to economic opportunities for all," said Juliana Lopez, executive director, William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation.

"The Featherstone Scholarships continue to create economic opportunities that empower our next generation of student leaders," said David Rosario, owner, State Farm Agency. "State Farm is delighted to support Featherstone Foundation in their vital role to advance societies."

This year's awardees attend Coppin State University, Hood College, Morgan State University, St. Mary's College of Maryland, Stevenson University, Towson University, The University of Baltimore and the University of Maryland Baltimore.

"Historically Black Colleges and Universities are pillars in Baltimore City. We are pleased to support the Featherstone HBCU Scholars at Coppin State University and Morgan State University," said Adrian M. McLemore, program associate, Annie E. Casey Foundation.

"The Featherstone Scholarships are pivotal to advancing our community and providing opportunities to make higher education accessible," said Mariana Díaz, deputy consul, Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, DC. "We are delighted that these special scholarships support the educational aspirations of outstanding students of Mexican origin living in the United States.''

Since 2017, the Featherstone Foundation has provided more than $236,000 through 98 scholarships to students from 20 countries who now attend 12 institutions.

Featherstone sponsors include: Annie E. Casey Foundation, Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C., Fulton Bank, Johns Hopkins Medicine, MECU Credit Union, PNC Foundation, Wells Fargo, State Farm, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company and a host of individual donors and university matches.

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation creates sustainable solutions to bridge the opportunity divide for underserved communities.

