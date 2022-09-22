NEW ENGLAND LAND COMPANY COMBINES FORCES WITH THE TAMAR LURIE TEAM OF COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

Renowned Greenwich real estate agency to bolster and promote luxury division

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester is pleased to announce that Greenwich's oldest continuous real estate company, New England Land Company, has partnered with Coldwell Banker Realty for residential real estate activities. Led by John and Hillary McAtee, New England Land Company has served the Greenwich community and its surrounding areas for more than 50 years. New England Land Company has 13 affiliated elite agents and has listed and sold more than a billion dollars in sales volume. The McAtee's and their team are partnering with the Tamar Lurie Team, which has been well known for its global luxury expertise, to further lead Coldwell Banker Realty's luxury property success.

Both raised in Greenwich, John and Hillary McAtee are known for their community-minded service both within the real estate community and throughout Greenwich. John was named 2021's Greenwich Association of Realtors "Realtor of the Year" and is the immediate past president of the organization, a position he held for the past three years. John continues to serve as director emeritus and sits on the executive committee of the board of directors for the Connecticut Association of Realtors. Hillary is a passionate board member of the Greenwich Tree Conservancy, and her environmental advocacy includes helping to initiate a local "Bring Your Own Bag" campaign that is now a town ordinance. She has served on numerous committees in local schools and on the Greenwich Board of Realtors. Hillary volunteers regularly with The Carver Center, which empowers community members to achieve self-sufficiency. Hillary is a fourth-generation Greenwich resident whose great-grandparents built the family homestead at the turn of the century.

New England Land Company is partnering with Coldwell Banker Realty's award-winning The Tamar Lurie Team to serve Greenwich's luxury real estate buyers and sellers. The Tamar Lurie Team, created by Tamar and later joined by Jen Danzi epitomizes the principles and best business practices which set the standard for others to follow. The two teams will continue to build on their legacies and work in concert to serve Greenwich's luxury clientele from the shoreline to the backcountry and beyond. Tamar Lurie and the McAtee's bring an unparalleled long tenure of industry knowledge and success with combined experience in excess of 100 years.

"The Tamar Lurie Team defines luxury real estate and has built a legendary career serving clients on Greenwich's most notable listings. We are proud to have built a trusted partnership with Tamar and look forward to working together," says John McAtee. "We believe our success is attributed to our strong values and team approach in reviewing solid research, to which we are committed as a firm and as individuals. We take enormous pride in our sterling reputation for honesty, veracity, dependability, and excellence, strictly adhering to the highest professional standards and ethics."

"This union is a win-win for both brokerages, marrying the most recognized brand in real estate with an iconic Greenwich agency creating an unstoppable real estate force in the luxury market," said M. Ryan Gorman, chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC.

"We are excited to be aligned with the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury brand and worldwide network of luxury experts that can offer our agents and clients exceptional technology and exclusive luxury marketing programs in this dynamic market," added Hillary McAtee.

