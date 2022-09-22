Landmark Recovery Opens Doors to the Largest Addiction Treatment Facility Accepting Medicaid in Norfolk

Affordable Options for Norfolk Residents Battling Drug or Alcohol Addiction

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, a family-owned drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider, opened the doors to the largest Medicaid treatment facility in the area, Praxis of Norfolk by Landmark Recovery on Sept. 19.

Landmark Recovery Logo (PRNewsfoto/Landmark Recovery) (PRNewswire)

Located at 1516 Harmon St. Norfolk, Virginia, this 27,303- square- foot treatment facility adds 56 full- and part-time jobs to Norfolk, while providing the community with evidence-based and individualized addiction recovery programs.

"Substance abuse is a huge issue in the business community and the community-at-large," said Bryan Stephens President & CEO of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce. "Treatment facilities like Praxis of Norfolk are critical to the wellbeing of our labor force and our families."

Praxis of Norfolk by Landmark Recovery increases accessibility to high quality addiction treatment for those with Medicaid insurance. The new 60-bed recovery center will provide medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient services to those suffering from substance use disorders. Unlike other treatment facilities, Landmark welcomes patients with a dual diagnosis, meaning those with mental health issues and substance use addictions.

"Currently, only 58% of addiction treatment providers in the country accept Medicaid," said Michelle Dubey, chief clinical officer for Landmark Recovery. "Praxis of Norfolk can potentially help more than 720 Medicaid members each year find recovery from an addiction. Our goal in opening this facility is to help save lives and make addiction treatment more accessible to those who need it."

More than 107,000 lives were claimed nationwide by drug overdose last year. Virginia saw a 69% increase in drug overdose deaths (2,603) between 2020 and 2021. As Landmark's largest addiction treatment facility accepting Medicaid in Virginia, Praxis of Norfolk offers personalized programs, with twice the national average of individual therapy sessions per week and counseling that addresses the root causes of addiction.

About Landmark Recovery:

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Colorado, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Nevada, Tennessee, and Virginia. Landmark of Louisville was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021 and 2022. For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

