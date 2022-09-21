JENNIFER DEAN BRINGS AN OPERATIONS MINDSET TO CORNERSTONE'S CFO ROLE

Team play ethos forged on the court driving results for CCO clients

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Basketball fans in Rochester, Michigan, who cheered young Jennifer Dean setting brutal picks, rebounding with intensity and playing defense like her life depended on it wouldn't be surprised to know she's still sparking competitive fires in her teammates. While they wear golf shirts instead of jerseys, the team at the Cornerstone Consulting Organization is benefiting from Jennifer's gritty resilience, no matter the challenge. CCO's clients are equally grateful for her insights.

Jennifer Dean - Chief Financial Officer at Cornerstone Consulting Organization (PRNewswire)

Jennifer Dean joins the team at Cornerstone Consulting Organization as CFO, with over 20 years experience in finance and operations.

"We knew Jennifer would be a perfect fit for our culture here at Cornerstone," said Bill Currence, CCO's President & Managing Partner. "Every time our paths had crossed during her diverse career, we saw her aligning teams on the operational and administrative sides of the equation, making the whole better than the sum of their parts. That's the essence of the teamwork that she lives and breathes."

Forged on countless basketball courts, Jennifer's hoop skills carried her to four years of college ball and a degree in accounting that she first applied in the chemical industry at Henkel. In that role and other financial jobs that followed in organizations like the Arden Companies, Autoneum and Grupo Antolin, Jennifer was known for bridging the gap between the office environment and the shop floor, building understanding and improving results. That multidisciplinary approach bore fruit when she was named a plant manager at a Burgaflex facility that she turned around from a backlog to smooth operations in under two years.

"I can't help that I tackle situations with a coach's mindset," said Dean, who also holds an MBA from Northwood University. "When the CCO team rolls into a manufacturing consultation, it's a whole lot like turning around a sports team. Success in both arenas comes from a mix of fundamentals, clear roles, crisp execution and a refusal to quit. Fortunately for our clients, we can also help them boost their talent with our in-depth staffing abilities, so they can compete and win."

Fortunately for Dean, her competitive spirit no longer leads to nights spent nursing floor burns and bruises with ice packs and aspirin. Instead, she gets to deal with companies made "sick" by a pandemic.

"Companies are still feeling the shockwaves of the global pandemic in the form of demand changes, supply chain disruptions, and staffing shortfalls," concluded Dean. "It's gratifying to see the relief on our client's faces, from the boardroom to the shop floor, when we help them update their processes, strengthen their supply chains and backfill their people so they can compete again. When the scoreboard shows profitability, it feels as good as any game we ever won on the court."

Learn more about the Cornerstone Consulting Organization at CCOConsulting.com.

This is the logo for Cornerstone Consulting Organization, otherwise known as CCO. Cornerstone Consulting improves operational efficiency and performance for automotive, manufacturing and staffing industries. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cornerstone Consulting Organization