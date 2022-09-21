Calling All Brewjas! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the recent relaunch of Virago Rising alongside Bruja of the Year, Jenny Lorenzo

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off spooky season, on Oct. 1, 2022, Latine-business Virago Rising, will host their 2nd Annual Bruja Bash at the Latine-owned brewery, Brewjeria, in the city of Pico Rivera. Members of the Latine community contributing to the positive portrayals of Latines will be honored, as well as a celebration of Virago Rising's own relaunch. In collaboration with Virago Rising, Brewjeria will release their hard seltzer "La Mera Mera". This special release product will be available for purchase only at Brewjeria. Bruja Bash will also include a night market showcasing a variety of Latine-owned businesses and their products.

Actor, writer and comedian, Jenny Lorenzo, currently on Disney+ and Cartoon Network is known for her hilarious Abuela character on YouTube as well as her own podcast Hyphenated. Named Virago Rising's Bruja of the Year, Lorenzo will be celebrated for her contributions to the Latine community at Bruja Bash.

"I am so inspired by Virago Rising aiming to represent the Latine community accurately and vividly paralleling the work that I have been doing in the creation of my characters," said Lorenzo. "I am truly honored to be the recipient of the Bruja of The Year Award and be amongst so many Latine entrepreneurs and creatives!"

The event will be emceed by actor, writer and comedian, Erik Rivera, featured in HBO Latino's "Entre Nos" stand-up comedy showcase, highlighting the nation's funniest Latino comedians. His one-hour special "Super White" is available to stream on HBO Max.

Virago Rising is led and co-founded by Vannessa Sanchez and Sara Maldonado. "Virago Rising, formerly known as Powerful Latinas Rising, is here to celebrate voices in our community in innovative ways," said Sara Maldonado, "This event is here to do just that: a Latine DJ, a Latine Emcee, a Latine honoree, a Latine-owned venue all put together by a Latine-led business. We can't wait to celebrate with good food, good music, good people and Halloween vibes!"

"We are excited to bring the Latine-community together under one roof, especially highlighting women doing great things. Bruja Bash is for the community, for women, and for lots of fun!" said Vannessa Sanchez.

The event will include music by DJ LA Bellatini and free tarot readings by Divine Right Tarot. Register for the event here.

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 5pm to 9pm

WHERE: Brewjeria 4937 Durfee Ave, Pico Rivera, CA 90660.

Virago Rising is a Latina-led business utilizing innovative forms of storytelling representing the Latine experience through an authentic lens. Receive real-time updates on Facebook , Twitter @virago_rising and Instagram @virago-rising .

