The University of Arizona Global Campus Partners with DriveTime Automotive to Offer Employees Full Tuition Grants to Support Career Advancement

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) proudly announces an education partnership with DriveTime Automotive, a brick-and-mortar car dealer and financier with nearly 5,000 employees around the nation. The partnership offers UAGC Full Tuition Grants to eligible employees that cover tuition, course materials, and fees. Additionally, the partnership offers 20% off tuition provided to immediate family members of DriveTime employees.

UAGC helps more than 1,300 organizations across the US optimize the use of their corporate tuition assistance programs.

"At UAGC, we welcome partnerships with companies like DriveTime, who are committed to offering access to affordable education to their employees, and employees' immediate family members," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said. "We take great pride in helping people continue their lifelong learning journey by preparing themselves for new opportunities with the marketable skills gained through their education."

UAGC helps more than 1,300 companies and organizations across the country optimize the usage of their corporate tuition assistance programs. The partnership with DriveTime and UAGC provides a flexible online model and class format conducive to the scheduling demands of being an employee for the company. Coursework can be done from any location, and students are afforded the opportunity to take classes that accommodate their lifestyle and schedule. Students can leverage their employer-sponsored tuition program to start or complete a degree through courses that last five or six weeks, depending on the degree level, enabling them to study at the times that work best for them.

"We are beyond excited to have established this partnership with UAGC. Providing access to higher education is a critical part of creating opportunities and improving lives," DriveTime Head of People Robyn Jordan said. "The DriveTime Brand Family values the growth of our employees, and this stands as a great example of how we invest in our people."

Five DriveTime employees will celebrate their graduation from the University of Arizona Global Campus this upcoming fall, and 35 employees are currently enrolled in classes. "It has been an enriching experience and positively impacted my life," said Luis Mendoza, who graduated in May 2022. "I am proud to be part of the great DriveTime family."

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

DriveTime is not your typical auto retailer. We're bringing a fresh and fun perspective to the pre-owned car buying experience, and we want you to come along for the ride. You can find us at the intersection of technology and innovation as we use our proprietary tools and over two decades of industry knowledge to redefine the process of purchasing, financing, and protecting your vehicle. As DriveTime, Bridgecrest and SilverRock we create opportunities and improve the lives of our customers, our employees and our communities by carpooling to a shared destination. That means placing a focus on putting the right customer in the right vehicle so they can be on the path to ownership. We are headquartered in both Tempe, Arizona and Dallas, Texas, but you can find our tire tracks across the nation as we continue to expand our footprint in new territories. Regardless of where you're located, if you've got DRIVE and you're looking to make an impact, we'd love for you to make a difference with us!

