FLIPANY Awarded National Grant by USDA

Federal grants provide FLIPANY with the opportunity to help the community

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that it would award more than $10 million in Farm to School grants to 123 organizations in 44 states. Additionally, the USDA will distribute $60 million in non-competitive grants to states to create more Farm to School programs over four years. The nationwide programs of Farm to School encourage a healthier lifestyle. Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth (FLIPANY) was one of the 123 programs to receive a grant to promote the advantages of locally-sourced nutritious meals.

(PRNewswire)

Farm to School programs aim to bolster the availability of locally grown foods given to children through nutritional programs and educate them about food procurement. With that goal in mind, these grants will provide more than three million children from 5,000 schools with access to healthy meals they may otherwise not have had.

FLIPANY was honored with a $50,000 Farm to School Turnkey - Agricultural Education grant. The funding will enable FLIPANY to implement hands-on activities and other educational methods to promote agricultural and nutrition-based learning, increasing students' health and benefiting the community. FLIPANY is aware that the process will be a long-term endeavor. However, with the support of local and national partnerships, the organization can make a difference in a student's life, one healthy meal at a time.

The award will support FLIPANY's work in the City of Deerfield Beach and the surrounding South Florida community. The Farm-to-School Agricultural curriculum will heighten the impact of Healthy Student, Healthy Community, volunteer and parent-led Health Advisory Board. The advisory board will continue to steer the project that connects kids and community members to agricultural jobs, school and at home gardens. The funding will help the community flourish while encouraging patrons to adopt healthier eating habits.

FLIPANY is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives in South Florida communities. We secure access to healthy meals, provide hands-on nutrition education, and mentor youth in physical education programs throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Our mission is to build health equity through healthy meals, nutrition education, mentored physical activities, and wellness initiatives.

For more information, please contact info@flipany.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angie Rodriguez, Director of Development

(954) 354-7269

ARodriguez@FLIPANY.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FLIPANY