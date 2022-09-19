THE SANDBOX'S FIRST METAVERSE WEDDING SET IN SINGAPORE'S HISTORIC ALKAFF MANSION

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-Group, Smobler Studios and The Sandbox are taking virtual reality to the next level by utilising the metaverse not simply for gaming, but for holy matrimony. The first ever metaverse wedding was held in The Sandbox as well as in real life as a collective virtual shared space. What may not be possible or traditionally accepted in Asian weddings can now be made possible in the metaverse. This is how groom Clarence Chan, CEO of Bandwagon, and bride Joanne Tham held their 70s disco glam wedding on 17 September at "The Alkaff Mansion" in the metaverse.

Heritage Wedding Venue Gets In the Metaverse

Adorned with a gazebo and European-style fountains with welcoming outdoor spaces, 1-Group's The Alkaff Mansion has played host to some of Singapore's most quintessential garden weddings over the past decades. Endowed with a broad balustrade stairway, verdant canopies and expansive porches, The Alkaff Mansion makes a spectacular wedding venue – now in the metaverse too.

For this wedding, metaverse architecture and Web3 design agency, Smobler Studios, made assets through The Sandbox recreating The Alkaff Mansion and its distinctive architecture. Guests of the couple's physical wedding at a hotel had a fancy virtual world to live vicariously through. Custom 70s themed avatars danced to the music after the voxel likeness of Sebastien Borget, The Sandbox Co-Founder and COO officiated the metaverse wedding, pronouncing the couple man and wife.

"We are glad to be able to pave the way for the future of weddings and intimate gatherings, where great memories are forged in a space where we can keep replaying it. The Alkaff Mansion is one of Singapore's most romantic locations set against luscious greenery. We are very happy that the elegance and beauty of The Alkaff Mansion was wonderfully replicated in The Sandbox by Smobler Studios," states Jessie Tan, marketing representative of The Alkaff Mansion.

The Sandbox is a platform that allows players and creators to interact in virtual reality in their own customisable and unique way. It also gives them full ownership of assets they create or purchase known as Non Fungible Tokens or NFTs.

Sealed with A Virtual Kiss

The couple's avatars, customised to their personalities and wedding outfits, were solemnised through Sebastien's avatar. Marking the big occasion, they shared their first kiss in the metaverse as a married couple. Following that romantic moment, the couple made their virtual exit, leaving their guests to continue enjoying the rest of the wedding in real life.

A digital wedding is so customisable it can be shaped as far as one's imagination takes them. Couples can let their fantastical dreams come true across the globe, all without the costs and limitations of a physical wedding in a post-pandemic world.

Loretta Chen, Co-Founder of Smobler Studios remarks, "We are thrilled at being able to create Singapore's first ever metaverse wedding with Clarence and Joanne in The Sandbox. The platform allows friends, family and loved ones from afar to join in the celebrations across the globe. We are exploring merely the tip of the iceberg with this inaugural wedding. We cannot wait to see what other couples decide to create in time to come, be it a fairy tale, gravity defying bohemian, Star Wars inspired or Bridgerton wedding. Even the sky is no longer the limit with the open metaverse."

1-Group Chairman and Managing Director, Joseph Ong, says, "It has been a privilege to host Clarence and Joanne on their special day, and to work with Smobler Studios on this metaverse wedding. The metaverse is still evolving, but we can see that it has helped to push the boundaries of what weddings and events can possibly be. We can create opportunities for loved ones to gather for momentous occasions phygitally, like this wedding, even when physical travel is not possible for some. We can showcase our venues to people who have never visited Singapore, and we look forward to bringing more experiences from 1-Group's portfolio of iconic and heritage properties into the metaverse."

Following this exciting wedding, 1-Group will continue to partner with Smobler Studios to use phygital and metaverse technology for weddings, events or functions. This will be the start of a revolutionary phase in events pivoting to the metaverse or co-existing as phygital.

About 1-Group

1 Group is Singapore's leading independent lifestyle F&B group that operates a diverse portfolio of outstanding concepts comprising award-winning restaurants, chic cafés, throbbing bars and clubs, romantic wedding and solemnisation spaces, and stunning corporate event venues. 1-Group has stood witness to countless first dates, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and other milestones in people's lives as Singapore's most prolific and creative stager of significant occasions. The group's 8 Iconic & Heritage outlets houses over 26 distinctly recognisable F&B concepts and brands, each with a narrative separate from the other. These impressive venues, along with its hallmark attention to quality feasting, lush theatre, and exquisite service, have garnered the group an unprecedented number of awards and accolades across its entire portfolio. Dedicated to fresh ideas in the pursuit of elevating each moment of celebration, 1-Group continues its vision of creating enduring memories and exceptional experiences for all its guests. For more information on its properties, visit www.1-group.sg.

About Smobler Studios

Smobler Studios is a metaverse architecture and creative design agency headquartered in Singapore. It specializes in creative ideation, design thinking, brand marketing and metaverse development for The Sandbox Game. Its recent clients include Mighty Jaxx, 1-Group, The Food Bank Singapore and Tools of Rock NFT amongst others. It is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. To learn more, visit www.smoblerstudios.com .

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

