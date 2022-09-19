Quantix 3PL Solutions Division Leader Named to Supply and Demand Chain Executive's "Women in Supply Chain" List

This marks the third year in a row Quantix has had an employee honored as an exemplary female supply chain professional



HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today that Heather Karakashian has been named to the "Women in Supply Chain" list by leading industry publication, Supply and Demand Chain Executive. Karakashian is the company's Senior Director, Customer and Carrier Success of 3PL Solutions.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women and men alike in all levels of a company's supply chain network. It is the third year in a row that a woman from Quantix has been honored.

Karakashian joined Quantix 25 years ago and has held a variety of roles before recently being appointed to lead the newly-formed Carrier and Customer Success team in the 3PL Solutions division. This team works with customers and carriers to set performance metrics and develop joint solutions to ensure stakeholders are operating at peak efficiency.

"Heather's ability to step in and solve problems has made her a leader within our organization and more broadly across our expansive customer and carrier network," said Steve Ebel, SVP, 3PL Solutions at Quantix. "Especially in these challenging market conditions, having team members like Heather who go above and beyond to achieve success is critical, and she does exactly that."

Karakashian was also recently awarded the "Dedication to Service Excellence" by one of Quantix's multinational chemical corporation customers for her ability to drive service improvements even in a volatile market.

This year's Women in Supply Chain list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more. All honorees have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's — and tomorrow's — challenges.

Visit www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners.

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 35 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

