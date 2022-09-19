The Philadelphia Inquirer Launches New Design and Operations Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Inquirer is implementing a new design and operations strategy across its multi-platform brand to modernize its processes and provide a better experience for its readers. The new design — including bolder fonts and visual elements — complements The Inquirer's daily journalism by emphasizing rich photography, illustrations, and graphics.

"This historic brand update for The Philadelphia Inquirer focuses on heritage and dynamism, with an intentional shift to be more contemporary and modern," says Elizabeth H. Hughes, publisher and CEO of The Inquirer. "These changes will provide readers with a richer and more engaging reading experience, while creating additional opportunities for The Inquirer to be more creative and streamlined."

The Inquirer worked with design expert Luke Hayman of Pentagram, a globally renowned design consultancy. The new design incorporates the addition of vibrant colors and stunning visuals, as well as custom-designed fonts that pay homage to The Inquirer's 193-year history. The recut font, called Philadelphia Inquirer Clarendon, was designed by famed type designer Henrik Kubel from A2-TYPE. The new font is based on a Clarendon slab font that was used by The Inquirer from the 1860s to the 1920s. The Inquirer also updated its official logo so the "d" in Philadelphia is once again tipped to the left — the style for more than 100 years until 2019.

"The design is intended to connect with the heritage of The Philadelphia Inquirer and reflect the city's special character," says Luke Hayman, partner at Pentagram. "There was an intentional effort to honor the history of The Inquirer, while improving the reader experience and design process."

Many of the new design elements have also been integrated in The Inquirer's digital products, providing a more engaging experience on Inquirer.com , in the newsletters , and on the mobile app (available for Apple and Android devices). The newspaper will highlight additional content that can be found online, contributing to a multi-platform reading experience. This includes a new section on page A2 pointing readers to Inquirer.com with content previews and a daily QR code.

The Inquirer's processes are also being modernized through new tools that allow workflow to be streamlined, creating additional opportunities for visual storytelling and improving collaboration across editors, designers, and print coordinators. One of these enhancements include moving away from a self-hosted layout tool to a cloud-based one, which will reduce the need for server and database maintenance, upgrading scheduling and processing, and other time-consuming administrative tasks. The tools also provide subtle automation throughout, simplifying the layout process.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's new look and feel will take effect on September 19, 2022.

Since 1829, The Philadelphia Inquirer has been "asking on behalf of the people" by providing essential journalism for the diverse communities of the Philadelphia region. The Inquirer, a for-profit public benefit corporation owned by the non-profit Lenfest Institute, produces Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism that changes lives and leads to lasting reforms. Its multiple brand platforms — including newspapers, Inquirer.com, e-Editions, apps, newsletters, and live events — reach a growing audience of more than 13.3 million people a month. "In a free state, there should always be an inquirer asking on behalf of the people." — John Norvell, Inquirer co-founder

