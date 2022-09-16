New Leaf Paper achieves Benefit Corporation status

APPLETON, Wis., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper (NLP) is now listed on the Benefit Corporation register, which allows the company to meet the legal requirement for B Corp certification. Benefit Corporations commit to creating public benefit, sustainable value, and generating profit.

"More than 3,000 Benefit Corporations have met the highest standards of legal accountability, and there are less than 1,000 Certified B Corporations in the U.S. who have further distinguished themselves as leaders by meeting the highest standards of Benefit Corporation performance. We've done both," said Shannon Bone, New Leaf Paper president.

Benefit Corporations are committed to considering the company's impact on society and the environment to create long-term value for all Stakeholders. As a Benefit Corporation, we are required to regularly report publicly on how the company is achieving these goals.

"New Leaf Paper is committed to being a leader in sustainability in the paper industry and to providing our customers with sustainable solutions that reach beyond their paper products. We seek to provide sustainability through the entire supply chain," said Bone. "We are pleased that we have achieved this distinction that further solidifies our commitment to our mission. The Benefit Corporation listing is yet another way of ensuring accountability for our commitment, and we welcome such transparency."

New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier of environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying sustainable, superior papers with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (PCRF). New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in producing printing, writing, publishing, and communication papers.

New Leaf Paper is B-Corporation and FSC certified . Our papers are made in the USA & Canada, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendly certification. For more information or to ORDER PAPER , visit www.NewLeafPaper.com .

Benefit Corporation

A Benefit Corporation is a for-profit corporation with modified corporate governance provisions. This new governance model creates a solid foundation for long-term mission alignment and value creation by making additional commitments to higher standards of purpose, accountability, and transparency. It protects the mission through capital raises and leadership changes, creates more flexibility when evaluating strategic options, and prepares businesses to lead a mission-driven life post-IPO.

CONTACT:

Shannon Bone

shannon@newleafpaper.com

(704) 999-8118

View original content:

SOURCE New Leaf Paper