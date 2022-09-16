InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Heater Base to Prevent Drip Pan Overflow (BRK-4143)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and I wanted to create a simple way to elevate a water heater to make additional room for water in the drip pan," said an inventor, from Prattville, Ala., "so I invented the WATER HEATER BRIDGE. My design would increase the water capacity of the drip pan to avoid a quick fill and overflow."

The invention provides an improved base for a water heater. In doing so, it allows for additional water capacity in the drip pan. As a result, it helps to prevent water overflow and damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers and homeowners. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

