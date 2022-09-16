The Dorm, Zoom and American Telemedicine Association Discuss the Future of Telehealth Solutions for Mental Health Treatment

Leading treatment community hosts roundtable with industry leaders to discuss the critical role that virtual care plays in addressing today's mental health crisis.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dorm , a young adult mental health treatment community that has been supporting the needs of youth since 2009, teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) on September 13th, 2022 to discuss the future of telehealth policy solutions for mental health treatment with leading press representatives.

Coming on the heels of a public health advisory and other reports that sound the alarm about the nation's frightening youth mental health crisis, the roundtable presentation was hosted at The Dorm's Washington, D.C. facility at Dupont Circle as part of a hybrid viewing experience offering a bird's-eye view of telehealth technology in a mental health treatment setting.

"The pandemic ushered in an immediate need to provide virtual mental health care," explained John McGeehan, LCSW, CADC, The Dorm's Founder and CEO. "In our own published COVID-19 observation study we found that in the first 8 months of the pandemic, anxiety scores were up 40% among clients, with female identifying clients 1.5x more likely to have reported a reduced quality of life. These are shocking findings. We're here to show how telehealth has and continues to profoundly impact our population for the better."

Roundtable panelist and The Dorm's Partner and Chief of Clinical Services, Amanda Fialk, PhD, LCSW, LICSW shared that, as a result of virtual and now hybrid treatment options, geographic barriers to continuity of care have been removed -- 20% of Dorm clients are able to maintain care with their treatment team once they graduate college or move, and family involvement in care has increased by up to 10% in the last two years with family group services up 128%. "Studies show that parent participation in adolescent treatment can be positively associated with overall wellbeing and negatively associated with suicidal thoughts and behavior," explained Dr. Fialk. "With virtual care we are better able to serve over 1,700 family members nationwide joining us from 19 different states." Further, Dr. Fialk shared preliminary findings from an ongoing Yale approved IRB, citing: 48% of clients in a Dorm sample felt that their clinician was more approachable in virtual sessions and 41% that they are more comfortable sharing feelings in virtual sessions. "For many clients, virtual care can serve as a powerful bridge to connection and forming a therapeutic alliance," noted Dr. Fialk.

With mounting evidence pointing to the benefits of telemental health to patients, the panelists agreed current hybrid care policies should be kept in place. Kyle Zebley, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at The American Telemedicine Association, highlighted the continued uncertainty over the Federal Public Health Emergency Act set to expire in October, and the importance of "policy permanency" around all the flexibilities that have come about at the Federal Level such as the Ryan Haight Act in-person waiver: "As was vouched during our panel discussion (and by many other leading medical organizations), shared, Zebley, "it is possible to establish an effective provider relationship via telehealth…and when we think about the future of health, it's going to be truly a hybrid model where patients have access to care when and where they need it."

Ron Emerson, Global Healthcare Lead at Zoom, reinforced Zebley's perspective, stating "the fact is, patients like telehealth…and we are seeing a rise in digital-first models in healthcare." According to data that Zoom collected directly from patients regarding their preferred models of care: "We did a study across ten countries with about 7,500 participants in the middle of 2021…over 60% of Americans surveyed who had a telehealth visit within the last six months actually said they wanted a hybrid model of care moving forward."

Together, The Dorm, Zoom and the ATA agree that individuals struggling with mental health and mental illness need access to every form of impactful and effective intervention, with certainty and without barriers to access. This must include unfettered telemental health services.

