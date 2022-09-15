Princess Cruises Unveils Bespoke Next Generation Ship - Sun Princess®

Epic Sphere Atrium, First Ever Geodesic Dome, Innovative Entertainment Venues and Premium Suites Headline the Largest Princess Ship Ever Built

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today revealed a stunning new and bespoke ship platform that is the brand's largest ship ever that will accommodate over 4,000 guests. The new Sun Princess boasts stunning views, expansive venues, innovative entertainment venues, multi-story dining rooms and next level stateroom accommodations while remaining true to the smooth clean lines and design aesthetics inspired by the Seawitch icon and popularized in the original "Love Boat" TV series and returning the venerable "Sun Princess" name back into operation.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and scheduled to debut in early 2024, the 175,500-ton vessel is the largest Princess ship ever constructed and embraces Italian heritage by featuring a next-level, brand-iconic Piazza and The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini. Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess's leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences at unmatched scale. Princess is unique in the ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world while delivering personalized service found on the industry's smallest ships.

"Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea."

The cruise line also announced that Sun Princess will sail an inaugural spring/summer season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Florida in the fall of 2024.

Innovative Guest Experience

Infused with light, the ship connects guests with dynamic views of the world and innovative experiences, from service to food to entertainment. The line's Piazza spans three stories, forming an iconic architectural feature offering guests an outward looking suspended space with comfortable seating and areas to enjoy the ocean views in every direction. An impressive LED screen is also showcased in the center of the Piazza that can be moved and configured to deliver live entertainment programming. Adjacent to the Piazza Atrium will be a new coffee shop, Coffee Currents, Bellini's Cocktail Bar, along with Princess favorites like Crooners Bar and Alfredo's Pizzeria.

The other stand-out structure onboard Sun Princess is The Dome. Inspired by the terraces of Santorini, it is a multi-level covered deck and first-of-its-kind true glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship. During the day, the Dome features an indoor/outdoor pool, and unique water feature, in a comfortable and relaxed space. At night, the pool becomes a stage, and the Dome completely transforms into an entertainment venue with a South Beach vibe, state-of-the-art lighting effects and the ability to deliver stunning aerial performances.

The ship's overall interior design embraces the outside and celebrates the romance of the sea, offering outward views from morning until night. With brighter and lighter décor and finishes, Sun Princess delivers more memorable vantage points to take in the stunning destinations and ocean vistas guests want to experience on Princess cruise vacations.

Newly Appointed Suites and Staterooms

With 2,157 total staterooms, including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms, the 21-deck Sun Princess features more outdoor balcony space and all balcony accommodations feature an in-room sofa.

Also launching exclusively on Sun Princess will be a new level of suite accommodations, the Signature Collection. In addition to premium stateroom amenities, Signature Collection suites include access to the Signature Restaurant, Signature Lounge, and Signature Sun Deck, a private area of the Sanctuary.

With Sun Princess, Club Class accommodations onboard this ship, and all Princess ships will now be called Reserve Collection, which are the best-located mini suite staterooms. Within the Reserve Collection will be Reserve Collection Cabana rooms, resort-style staterooms that offer a balcony and private cabana, an extra-large outdoor lounge space. These premium accommodations also include access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant.

In addition to the ship's stunning design are the sustainable elements being engineered in the vessel. Sun Princess is part of Carnival Corporation's green cruising focus and is one of 11 new ships in the corporate fleet powered by LNG fuel technology.

The inaugural season for Sun Princess begins in early 2024 with Mediterranean itineraries. The ship's first three voyages will go on sale at 3pm eastern on Friday, September 16.

This is the third ship to be honored with the Sun Princess name, adding to the legacy of the first ship sailing from 1974 to 1988 and the second ship sailing from 1995 to 2020. At that time, she had the largest number of balcony cabins, and the cruise line's first 24-hour cafe.

More details about Sun Princess, including additional dining details, entertainment and onboard features, will be unveiled over the coming months. Ship information can be found at www.princess.com.

A second, next-generation Sphere class ship is also on order, slated to be delivered by Fincantieri in spring 2025.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

