Globant Publishes Sentinel Report on Industry Impact of Blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, published its Sentinel Report, "Blockchain, a game-changer for every industry ." The report covers how blockchain is reinventing the digital landscape, the tools needed for businesses to best leverage this technology, and impactful applications of blockchain in various industries, as well as highlights blockchain adoption's challenges and benefits.

"The value of blockchain is not only found in crypto asset management or new ways of interacting with money, but it's changing many aspects of our daily lives and businesses," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "There are multiple benefits of blockchain applicable for many different uses, from improving the efficiency of transactional processes, as in finance where you can tokenize financial assets to perform conventional ownership transfers faster and cheaper, to tracking inventories and guaranteeing product authenticity, as an example in the retail industry. Through this report, we aim to help both new and experienced blockchain users understand the benefits, challenges, and impacts of the technology."

Key data about blockchain's impact in the report include:

Blockchain in agriculture and food will reach a value of $1.48 billion by 2026 (BIS Research)

The financial sector accounted for around 30% of the market value of blockchain (Statista)

The projected growth for blockchain in healthcare in 2028 is more than 1 billion USD (Vantage Market Research)

The Sentinel Report also notes that blockchain has already had a positive social impact, including improving supply chain integrity, securing digital identity management, and connecting the "'unbanked"' (people with little or no access to mainstream retail banking).

"Blockchain empowers industries and pushes humanity to make transcendent leaps that will take us further by introducing us to new models for cooperation that allow individuals to help others through peer-to-peer exchanges," said Alan Verbner, Co-Founder of Atix Labs, a Globant Division. "From the Blockchain Studio, we see that the impact of the blockchain will continue to deepen the concept of 'ownership' and identity. This technology will empower people by allowing them to own their data in different fields such as education and finance."

Blockchain Studio helps clients reinvent their business through Globant's cross-industry expertise and state-of-the-art blockchain technologies, designing and building tailored decentralized and resilient solutions that boost strategic business value enabling efficiency, immutability, and transparency.

