Aesthetic Medicine Destination Sisu Clinic Continues US Expansion with Second Florida Location in Brickell

Sisu Clinic , a doctor-led aesthetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of advanced non-surgical beauty treatments, is pleased to announce that its second U.S. location is opening Friday, September 16 at Brickell City Centre. Following the launch of its first location in Coral Gables, which opened doors to Miami-area residents and visitors in June at the Shops at Merrick Park, this opening signals Sisu Clinic's continued expansion in the U.S. market.

"We are very excited to introduce our second clinic to the Brickell area," says Sisu Clinic CEO and Co-Founder Pat Phelan, noting the company has plans for accelerated expansion across the United States over the next few years.

Founded in 2018 and featuring 16 locations across Ireland and the UK, Sisu has long prioritized leading with the patient experience for those seeking cosmetic medical treatment in an industry where patients are often treated as consumers first and as patients second. The Sisu team is committed to setting a new standard of medical integrity within their practice, as reflected within their development of a rigorous hiring criteria and consistent investment in highly specialized training that evolves their universal techniques and protocols for administering treatment.

"At Sisu, we believe in empowering everyone we treat to put their best face forward. Our ethos has always been to put the patient first and focus on connecting with each and every individual to understand where they're coming from and what they want from their treatment. We believe the best results are achieved when we partner with our patients." says Dr. Brian Cotter, Co-Founder and Global Medical Director.

The new Sisu Clinic Brickell City Centre location will offer best-in-class services with a hyperfocus on botox and dermal fillers, as well as Kybella®, Sculptra® and a collection of Sisu exclusive treatment packages tailored to the discerning individual and designed to refresh and restore the patient's natural beauty with timeless results.

This opening also coincides with the U.S. launch of Sisu Clinic's Skin Booster treatments, which have been widely popularized across Europe since the early 2000's. Skin Boosters feature a proprietary hyaluronic acid compound formulated to boost collagen and elastin and deliver deep hydration to combat dull, dry, or damaged skin. The effect of this treatment results in an increase of volume, a reduction and smoothness of fine lines, and the restoration of the skin's overall radiance, acting as an always-on source of hydration with results that last for up to six months.

As a proud member of the The Miami Dade, Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Sisu Clinic will celebrate the grand opening of the Brickell City Centre location with an Inclusive Beauty Mega Mixer event with the Chamber on Thursday, September 15.

"As the largest LGBTQ+ business nonprofit in the country, we promote a unified and thriving LGBTQ-inclusive business and professional community in the greater Miami area and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Sisu Clinic with one of our Mega Mixer events," says Steve Adkins, President of the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.

Sisu Brickell officially opens to the public on Friday, September 16th and is located at 701 South Miami Avenue, 364-C (Level 3, East Block), Miami, Fla. 33131.To book an appointment or learn more, call (731) 318-0428, or visit https://us.sisuclinic.com/ . New clients are being welcomed with an introductory offer of $200 off of their first treatment (see website for terms and conditions).

Link to download imagery: https://sisuclinic.canto.com/v/MediaKit

About Sisu Clinic:

Sisu Clinic is a doctor-led cosmetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of advanced beauty treatments—including botox, dermal fillers, Kybella®, Sculptra®, skin boosters and more. Sisu was created with the singular purpose of setting a new standard in aesthetic medical patient care by putting patients first. With over 18 clinics locations across Ireland, Northern Ireland, U.K. and the U.S. Sisu is committed to administering a human-centric, empathic approach to care when administering bespoke, nonsurgical treatments based on patients' unique needs, desires and individual physiology. Sisu was created in 2018 in collaboration between veteran tech start-up entrepreneur and CEO Pat Phelan, with brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter. To date, Sisu has raised $11 million, including a $5.5 million round to support the U.S. expansion.

