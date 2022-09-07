TORRAS Unveils New Case Series for Newly Launched iPhone 14

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the debut of iPhone 14, TORRAS, a leading phone accessory and electronic device brand, has unveiled its new iPhone cases and screen protectors. This time, TORRAS Lab, an integrated center for building iPhone 14 cases with innovative technology and delivering product experiments, brings us several new case series. Let's take a look and see how TORRAS surprises us again.

Guardian Series

If you spend a lot of time working or having fun outdoors, you might want something more rugged, like the Guardian, embedded with a wide range of airbags inside to enhance protection. With the 3rd gen X-Shock airbags inside the four corners, the Guardian case protects the parts of your phone that are most likely to break. The X-Shock airbag is shaped like the letter X, to reinforce a cushion against collision.

L-Shock camera lens airbags are patented technology specially designed for the upgrade of the iPhone 14 rear camera, which protects the vital part of the phone.

Diamond Clear Series

A clear case can be the best way to show the original design of your phone, But you may be distressed by the fact that the clear case you bought turns yellow within a short period of time. Now TORRAS offers their Diamond Clear series case, which brings an extra long-lasting clear performance, keeping your phone always protective and fresh.

Transternity™ Technology is engineered for TORRAS clear cases with the AYF anti-yellowing standard that they significantly define. They distribute high molecular inert polymers on the surface to prevent discoloration caused by ultraviolet rays, hand sweat or cosmetics. According to their exclusive anti-yellowing standard, all TORRAS clear cases are produced with the AYF 50, which is the highest standard to resist yellowing for even 60 days.

UPRO Matte MagSafe Series

This is a 4-in-1 stand case that supports MagSafe and provides up to 120-degree adjustable angles to prop up your phone. The built-in 2nd gen magnet ring with a magnetic force of up to 5 times, making your phone align perfectly and bringing faster wireless charging than ever.

TORRAS exclusive UPRO™ Kickstand Technology makes UPRO Matte cases more view-friendly even for all users. 3-way viewing angles in landscape or portrait mode enable you to binge-watch your favorite videos or Facetime your family or friends with ease. Designed with a translucent back cover like the Guardian series, this UPRO Matte MagSafe case has ShockMAT 360-degree honeycomb airbags inside to increase cushion. Comprehensive all-around protection is such a breeze!

UPRO Clear Series

UPRO Clear series case is especially perfect for those who need a kickstand for entertainment. Like other TORRAS clear cases, the UPRO Clear case is made with Polymer Isolation and Anti-yellowing Technology, ensuring long-lasting clarity during use. To fully cover the phone, the UPRO Clear case is equipped with four-corner X-Shock airbags and patented camera lens airbags.

TORRAS UPRO series cases build on their UPRO™ Kickstand Technology. Integrating golden ratio and ergonomic design, they set the kickstand at the bottom to deliver more stable support for your phone. Focusing on how people interact with the phone screen, they provide the best viewing angle of 52 degrees horizontally and 62 degrees vertically in 3 ways.

When it comes to phone protection, TORRAS will always be on the top of the list. With first-of-its-kind TORRAS Lab testing and creating the product, they care as much about style as they care about protection. This must be a worthwhile investment for your new iPhone. Shop iPhone 14 cases on TORRAS Amazon and TORRAS Website.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique". They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters, and have obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far, with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award.

