InventHelp Inventor Develops Fast Fashion (RVS-129)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've always had a love for fashion and design. I started making my own clothing a year ago from home for friends and clothing salons. I found it difficult doing it all myself and trying to meet the demands of clients. I wanted to come up with a machine that could do it all." said inventor from Murrieta, CA "MIR' is an automated textile product design and manufacturing system where user inputs various types of clothing designs, various types of fabric patterns, and stitch patterns for over 40 different clothing styles."

MIR' would be easy to use, cheap way to manufacture clothes of all kinds. Invention is an automated means to produce textile items in both small and large scale versions to allow both small businesses and large businesses to compete in the textile manufacturing field.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County, CA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RVS-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

