Groundbreaking for The Daymark at Edge-on-Hudson Set for Fall 2022

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The master development team of Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) and PCD Development announced that groundbreaking for The Daymark at Edge-on-Hudson, featuring striking new condominium residences, has been scheduled for fall 2022. The sales office for the residences at The Daymark will open in the first quarter of 2023. The Daymark is the first building to be located directly along the water at Edge-on-Hudson, the sought-after new mixed-use, transit-oriented community in Sleepy Hollow, NY. The remarkable five-story condominium building with 100 homes, featuring architectural and interior design by COOKFOX, is set to raise the bar for waterfront living, providing an unparalleled array of amenities, easy access to Manhattan and stunning Hudson River views. The Daymark will also comprise more than 9,000 square feet of retail space, including the first waterfront restaurant at Edge-on-Hudson. Houston-based Hines, which recently completed the highly regarded Northlight at Edge-on-Hudson, serves as development manager for the project.

Residences at The Daymark include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes, as well as "townhome" residences within the building featuring private maisonette entrances. The sophisticated and thoughtful design of The Daymark connects its inhabitants to nature through planted landscaped courtyards, a variety of private outdoor spaces, light-filled interiors, and ease of access to the adjacent waterfront park and walking paths. Select homes feature gracious loggias, while many others offer terrace, balcony or patio access.

Unmatched amenities include two landscaped courtyard terraces with Hudson River views - one featuring an al fresco dining and outdoor resident lounge while the other includes a pool and deck overlooking the Hudson, firepit, shading pergola, and chaise lounges. In addition, a spacious rooftop terrace features barbecues, outdoor dining and multiple seating options. Indoor amenities include a library with fireplace; co-working lounge including a private meeting room and study; private boardroom with video-conferencing capabilities; resident lounge with billiard and large screen television; coffee bar; fitness center; yoga studio; children's playroom, pet spa; private resident parking garage, bicycle storage; and a concierge. Additionally, residents will enjoy daily shuttle service to Tarrytown's Metro-North train station during weekday commuter hours.

BREV Founder Peter Chavkin commented, "Edge-on-Hudson has emerged as one of the most in-demand waterfront communities in the New York metro-area and The Daymark is an elegant next step in the project's evolution."

Jonathan Stein, Founder and Managing Director of PCD Development, added, "We've assembled a world-class team combining the renowned architectural and design skills of COOKFOX with the global expertise and resources of Hines. The Daymark will provide the very best waterfront residential experience in the region, and will be amongst the finest in the country."

The Daymark is the latest addition to the Edge-on-Hudson community, located just 25 miles north of Manhattan, within walking distance between two Metro-North train stations (Tarrytown and Philipse Manor), affording express access to Grand Central in just 38 minutes. Edge-on-Hudson is set to include 1,177 townhomes, condos and apartments; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of new parkland. Phase 1 of the new Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson has recently been completed and the process of deeding this park to the Village of Sleepy Hollow is underway. Construction is also set to commence on a new 30,000-square-foot DeCicco & Son's market with a 5,000-square-foot pharmacy attached. New residents have already begun calling this remarkable waterfront community home, as more than 150 apartments have been leased, and 138 townhomes and loft condominiums have been purchased.

Exclusive sales and marketing at The Daymark will be led by The Marketing Directors. More information is available at www.edgeonhudson.com/residences/condos and www.TheDaymark.com.

About Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV)

Headquartered in New York City, BREV is focused on mixed-use, master-planned communities, with proven expertise in resolving complex land-use and financing issues. The firm is dedicated to creating communities of the highest quality that reflect the local history, culture and context of their settings. BREV is known for its deep capital market relationships as well as thoughtful community engagement with all stakeholders during the earliest stages of a project - ensuring financial viability and win-win development outcomes. The company is led by a close-knit team of professionals who have been associated with the successful development of more than 5,000 new homes throughout the New York tri-state areas and Northern Virginia. www.biddlerev.com

About PCD Development

PCD Development is a full-service real estate development firm. Its fully integrated team is involved in all real estate services, including those related to acquisitions, underwriting, diligence, design, entitlements, construction management, financing, leasing, sales, and property management. With over $2 billion in assets in the development pipeline, including some of the largest master-planned, mixed-use communities in the greater NYC area, PCD is one of the most active developers in the region. www.pcd-development.com

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 285 cities in 28 countries. Hines oversees investment assets under management totaling approximately $90.3 billion¹. In addition, Hines provides third-party property-level services to 373 properties totaling 114.2 million square feet. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired approximately 1,530 properties, totaling over 511 million square feet. The firm currently has more than 198 developments underway around the world. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a foundational commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information. ¹Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of December 31, 2021.

About COOKFOX

COOKFOX Architects is a studio dedicated to a vision of integrated, environmentally responsive design. Guided by a passion for design excellence and a belief in the collaborative process, COOKFOX seeks select projects that fundamentally re-think how buildings interact with people and the natural environment. Starting with intensive research, we seek to understand each project in its environmental, cultural, and contemporary context, so that our work may engage with layers of time and a strong sense of place. Inspired by concepts such as biophilia, we are pursuing architecture that goes beyond LEED to restore, regenerate, and contribute to the urban environment. www.cookfox.com

About The Marketing Directors

The Marketing Directors is a renowned development advisory firm with over forty years of experience working exclusively on behalf of real estate developers to design, market, and sell residential homes. The Marketing Directors team is a collective of strategic thinkers, market experts, and trusted partners. Headquartered in New York with offices and sales teams active across North America, The Marketing Directors has helped clients successfully sell-out hundreds of new developments accounting for more than $30 billion in total sales. www.themarketingdirectorsinc.com.

