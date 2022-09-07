Gradian Health Systems Announces Partnership with Canon Virginia Inc. (CVI)

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradian Health Systems (Gradian) is proud to announce a strategic relationship with Canon Virginia Inc. (CVI). This announcement marks the collaboration of two mission driven organizations, with a common goal of addressing disparities within healthcare globally.

This collaboration builds on Gradian's decade plus work developing and supporting medical technology in resource-limited settings and CVI's 37 years of established manufacturing excellence and medical device expertise. CVI will assume manufacturing operations for Gradian's flagship product, the UAM, an anesthesia machine designed to work in the absence of electricity and medical oxygen and establish manufacturing operations for Gradian's newest product – the K-O2. CVI plans to be in full scale production of both products by the end of 2022. The UAM and K-O2 are specifically designed to better enable access to anesthesia and oxygen therapy, respectively, by addressing resource constraints that often prevent medical providers from being able to deliver continuous care for patients.

"We are very excited to partner with Canon," said Lina Sayed, Chief Executive Officer, Gradian Health Systems. "At Gradian, we know how important it is to work with partners whose missions align with ours. Canon's proven expertise is unmatched – both in manufacturing and as a partner to work side-by-side with us to build a better future in healthcare. We are looking forward to what we hope will be a longstanding relationship with Canon."

Years of industry and manufacturing experience make both Gradian and CVI uniquely qualified to embark on a collaboration designed to deliver top of the line solutions that enable providers to offer premier care for their patients. By combining their excellence in manufacturing and product quality, the two organizations aim to create world-class products that address some of the biggest healthcare challenges to date.

"CVI and Gradian share many of the same values – a commitment to our customers, quality, and efficient manufacturing services to name a few," said Ronald Kurz, Sr. Director and General Manager, Business Operations Group / Medical, Canon Virginia, Inc. Our corporate philosophy, is driven by the Japanese principle, 'Kyosei,' the concept that all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, are harmoniously living and working together into the future,' and we are proud to be working with a partner who is equally committed to this mission. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional service and resources to our partners and are very excited to see what the future holds for healthcare world-wide."

Today's announcement marks the beginning of a relationship that aims to build on both companies' commitment to addressing inequities in healthcare and helping to ensure that everyone has access to the best health services possible.

Gradian Health Systems is a nonprofit medical technology company that works in partnership with healthcare providers to design and introduce user-centric solutions that address gaps in technology solutions, training, and customer service. With innovations in anesthesia, critical care, and oxygen therapy, Gradian has enabled healthcare teams to provide high-quality, safe care to more than 2.2 million patients across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Working in partnership with health facilities, national governments, global NGOs, and medical technology partners, Gradian is also revolutionizing the way that life-changing innovations are introduced by ensuring that healthcare providers are fully equipped to use their products with a hands-on training and reliable customer support model. Learn more at: gradianhealth.org

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling, and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit https://www.cvi.canon.com/manufacturing-services/ .

