FOUR MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced that Partners Steven Casselberry, James Hassan, J. Robert Liset, and Brian Holman are recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyer awards are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers and honor only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas.

A multi-faceted attorney, Casselberry, who is a Partner in the firm's Orange County office, combines his extensive deal making talents with litigation experience to counsel clients in the financial services, real estate and title insurance industries. He's often recruited by creditors to resolve complex disputes, recovering millions from borrowers or other debtors that would have otherwise been withheld indefinitely. Casselberry regularly represents financial institutions ranging in size from community banks to regional and national institutions. He also commonly assists mortgage bankers, brokers, lenders and investors with mitigation, litigation, bankruptcy, foreclosure, and loan and fraud investigation matters as well as business venture formations, problem loan workouts and acquisition of loans in bulk.

Hassan is a partner in the firm's Los Angeles office and the Chair of the Tax and Trusts and Estates practice groups. Hassan specializes in taxation, probate and estate planning matters. Hassan is also a member of the State Bar of California, Los Angeles County Bar Association, American Bar Association, California Society for Certified Public Accountants, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Liset is a Partner with the Healthcare Practice Group in the firm's Los Angeles office. His primary practice is in the areas of medical staff, administrative litigation, litigation, fraud and abuse, corporate compliance (including HIPAA), licensing, EMTALA investigations, Medicare decertification and bioethics. Over the past couple of years, he has broadened his healthcare/litigation practice and has had excellent results in Federal and state court cases involving the California anti-SLAPP statute (Code of Civil Procedure, Section 425.6), RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), a multi-million dollar hospital claims dispute arbitration against a health maintenance organization and represented UCI Medical Center in the liver organ transplant scandal. For over ten years, Liset has represented all the private trauma centers in their trauma contract negotiations with the County of Los Angeles.

Holman is a Partner in the firm's Los Angeles office. He advises and represents educational institutions and other parties in facility and working capital financing transactions and on general corporate and operations matters—totaling over $1,75 billion in financing. Holman also represents financial institutions and other parties in bankruptcy proceedings, out-of-court workouts, commercial litigation and lending transactions. He has particular experience in business bankruptcy cases where he has represented secured and unsecured creditors, indenture trustees, foreign representatives, creditors' committees, debtors and other parties in interest.

Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

