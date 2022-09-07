ConvergeOne Continues to Achieve Cisco Gold Partner Status, Reaffirming its Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, today announced that it has once again achieved Cisco Gold Partner status. ConvergeOne has also achieved Cisco Powered Service designations in Cisco SD-WAN, Managed Business Communications, and Managed Unified Contact Center.

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

As a Cisco Gold Partner, ConvergeOne is committed to remaining one of Cisco's most strategic partners. ConvergeOne earned this distinction by possessing broad expertise across multiple disciplines and demonstrating a measurably high level of customer satisfaction in assisting customers with infrastructure and applications cloud modernization. By delivering purpose-built solutions, ConvergeOne helps customers manage risk and accelerate digital transformation with modern infrastructure that is flexible, dynamic and able to evolve with the needs of the business.

"ConvergeOne's innovation strategy centers around the needs of our customers. With our status as a Cisco Gold Partner with Cisco Powered Service designations, we develop the highest level of knowledge and skills required to implement transformational solutions that empower customers to achieve key business outcomes," said D. Robert Martin, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "ConvergeOne differentiates and reimagines the future through proven, progressive and purposeful solutions that modernize IT, enabling businesses to adapt at pace in this rapidly changing world."

Cisco has continually awarded ConvergeOne for being a top partner to demonstrate innovation, business growth, alignment with Cisco's strategic priorities and commitment to Cisco. In 2021, ConvergeOne was recognized with five awards at the Cisco Partner Summit. Notably, ConvergeOne received the Global Award for Customer Experience Partner of the Year for rising to market shifts and demonstrating transformative thought leadership for customers transitioning to subscription and XaaS pricing models.

ConvergeOne shares Cisco's customer-centric values. With world-class Customer Success Centers (CSCs) that assist customers 24x7x365, ConvergeOne is always prepared to stand by customers and proactively resolve their issues. ConvergeOne's focus on customer success is further evidenced by its 2021 Net Promoter Score of 80, a score that is nearly double the industry average (as reported by ClearlyRated) and places ConvergeOne in the NPS "World Class" category for the fourth consecutive year.

For more than a decade, ConvergeOne has developed deep technical expertise across the entire Cisco portfolio, including Cloud Customer Experience, Cybersecurity, Data Center, Enterprise Networking, and Unified Communications. ConvergeOne is one of a very select group of partners that has proven its dedication to Cisco by achieving the highest level of distinctions, having been awarded the distinctions of Cisco Master Collaboration, Security, Data Center & Hybrid Cloud, and Advanced Customer Experience Specializations. With these Master and Advanced Specializations, ConvergeOne is recognized as a top-tier Cisco partner with the highest skill level and expertise in architectures across the entire Cisco portfolio.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, AWS, Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Craig Chumley, Executive Vice President, Cloud, Managed Services & Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.262.2242

cchumley@convergeone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConvergeOne