Lemonada Media Partners with KSL Podcasts to Launch "The Letter" - A True Crime Podcast That Details Healing After Tragedy

Premiering today, award-winning journalist Amy Donaldson hosts the 8-part series that explores a 1996 murder in Salt Lake City - and looks at how one mother forgave her son's killer

Listen to the first episode HERE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media , the podcast network that makes life suck less, and KSL Podcasts – the team behind the hit podcast COLD – today announced The Letter, a new original true crime podcast, hosted by award-winning journalist Amy Donaldson. This 8-part narrative series tells the story of the brutal murder of Zachary Snarr, which took place in Salt Lake City, UT, on August 28,1996. The Letter weaves a story of forgiveness, guilt, and what happens after the headlines die down and the real story begins.

Lemonada Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lemonada Media) (PRNewswire)

A peaceful evening under the rising moon was shattered. A gunman walked down a mountain hillside, approached two friends, and pulled the trigger. Zachary Snarr died, but Yvette Rodier pretended to be dead until the gunman left. She crawled to the top of the hillside with bullet wounds in her head and leg and flagged down a passing car. The gunman's choice to shoot two people he'd never met rippled through so many lives – from the families of his victims to his own family. The ramifications rocked the community.

"Over the course of my career, I've written so many stories about how violence destroys lives," said host and journalist Amy Donaldson. "I feel incredibly grateful to have an opportunity to tell the story of how people rebuild their lives."

Throughout the show, Donaldson speaks with Zachary's family and friends, as well as Rodier, who survived the shooting. The gripping series takes a turn when it is revealed that Zachary's mother, Sy, forgave her son's killer.

"We are so fortunate to get to work with the incredible team at KSL. We share an ethos of applying our core values to the work we create, and when we received The Letter for consideration, we were honored. It's been a joy to watch the KSL team work, and we're thrilled to present this series to the masses," shares Lemonada CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer.

"The story behind The Letter is so powerful. The themes of redemption, the journey through grief and forgiveness are rarely told in a true crime podcast," said Tanya Vea, Executive Vice President, Bonneville International Corporation and KSL. "We are thrilled to partner with the talented Lemonada team to bring this powerful story to listeners."

The Letter is also presented in partnership with Workhouse Media, a leading audio first multi-platform talent and content management and production company. The Letter is now available on all major podcast platforms – subscribe to listen HERE .

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada is an award-winning, independent, audio-first podcast network, with a mission to make life suck less. The company is also the creator of the audio reality™ podcast genre, and launched BEING Studios, where reality TV meets podcasting. Lemonada has created hit series including the Gracie award-winning podcast Last Day, In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt, V. Interesting with V Spehar, No One Is Coming to Save Us, Our America with Julián Castro, Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak, Believe Her and The Untold Story with Jay Ellis. Lemonada's roster of guests has included an array of luminaries from across the entertainment, media, politics and science worlds.

ABOUT KSL PODCASTS

With over sixty-five million downloads, KSL Podcasts produces chart topping podcasts including COLD and Hope in Darkness. KSL Podcasts is owned and operated by Bonneville International Corporation. Bonneville International is an integrated media and marketing solutions company dedicated to building up, connecting, informing and celebrating families and communities. Founded in 1964, Bonneville currently operates radio and TV stations, local websites, podcasts and other digital distribution assets in six western U.S. markets. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Bonneville is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, a for-profit arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For more information about Bonneville International, please visit www.bonneville.com .

ABOUT AMY DONALDSON | HEADSHOT

Amy Donaldson is an award-winning journalist who spent the first 28 years of her career as a print reporter covering everything from high school sports to crime and corrections. She co-hosted a high school sports radio show for 12 years and started podcasting in 2016 as the co-host of the Voices of Reason podcast. She moved to KSL Podcasts in March of 2021 where she co-hosted Talking Cold, a companion podcast to the award-winning COLD Podcast. Married with six children and five grandchildren, she is a dog lover, aspiring pickleball player, avid hiker and trail runner.

ABOUT WORKHOUSE MEDIA

Workhouse Media, Inc. is a leading audio first multi-platform talent + content management and production company with clients and partnerships working across radio, podcasting, television and digital.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact: dawn@lemonadamedia.com. For press inquiries, contact: Lemonada@metropublicrelations.com. For more information on Lemonada and its podcasts, please visit www.lemonadamedia.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lemonada Media