Inswitch partners with Binance Pay to boost crypto payment adoption in LATAM.

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inswitch, a leader in embedded financial technology and payment infrastructure, and Binance Pay, a contactless, borderless and secure cryptocurrency payment technology designed by Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced they have signed a strategic partnership, which will enable both sides to improve their fintech solutions and offer Binance Pay to all merchants in LATAM.

The partnership between Binance Pay and Inswitch will provide millions of LATAM merchants with intriguing options in crypto space, allowing them to increase revenue by accepting crypto, and enable all companies with a new way to service payments.

Some of the features involved in this partnership will allow merchants to:

Receive payments in 50+ cryptocurrencies with lightning fast payments.

Support new products or business models and accept recurring payments globally

Quickly set up Binance Pay and manage recurring customers with Inswitch's APIs and solutions (e.g. Payment Links, Hosted Checkout, etc)

"We are very excited and committed to democratize the payment industry, connecting more than 650 million in Latam with e-commerces around the world. Now merchants will have more options on how to get paid and let their customers choose how to pay wherever they are." said Ronald Alvarenga, CEO of Inswitch.

Furthermore, with Inswitch, merchants can configure everything through Inswitch Business Portal or create new digital journeys through flexible APIs and a suite of low-code fintech products. And merchants are able to flexibly accept different payment methods to best fit their needs.

This agreement will support different types of businesses: Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business, Consumer-to-Business. Binance Pay and Inswitch are positioned to deliver a robust turnkey solution across a variety of sectors, including eCommerce, Retailers, Travel, CPGs, Banks, and Gig economy among others.

"We are thrilled to bring crypto payments to more than 650 million LATAM users by partnering with Inswitch, this keeps reinforcing Binance Pay's objective of providing contactless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment experiences to companies and consumers." stated Jonathan Lim, Global Head of Binance Pay.

About Inswitch

Inswitch is a global leader in embedded financial technology, helping companies and organizations to rapidly implement their own digital financial services. With the Inswitch API-based Fintech-as-a-Service platform, any company can become a Fintech and choose the best solution for its specific needs. All with a fast go-to-market strategy, zero friction and using the Inswitch global network for cash, banking, credit/debit cards, issuing and payment operations.

About Binance Pay

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless, and secure user-to-user cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance App. Binance Pay allows users and merchants to send and receive crypto payments around the world without incurring special handling fees for using crypto.

