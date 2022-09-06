How to Save Money on Prescription Glasses at Eyemart Express

The value optical retailer helps families see clearly and maximize savings

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are budget-conscious, yet many are spending an average of $864 on back-to-school items, according to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation. Because of this costly expense, they are cutting back in other areas, including prescription glasses, to balance their budgets. Shopping for new glasses is easier and more affordable than ever at Eyemart Express, a national value optical retailer. Kids and their families alike can see clearly and look stylish without breaking the bank.

Shopping for new glasses is easier and more affordable at Eyemart Express, a national value optical retailer. Kids and their families alike can see clearly and look stylish without breaking the bank thanks to Eyemart's back-to-school deal offering two pairs with durable, polycarbonate lenses built to hold up on the playground and during activities for $79 (reg. $200). Savings extend to time with Eyemart's on-site labs and skilled lab techs that can make high-quality glasses in 30 minutes. (PRNewswire)

Eyemart Express stores have more than 2,000 frames to pick from, so customers on every budget can find glasses for everyone in the family. Children favorites include Paw Patrol, Jonas Paul, and My Little Pony. Parents can also see clearly with trendy designer frames from Burberry, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, and more, at affordable prices.

"The ability to see clearly is tied to a child's success at school, so that is why we're helping families stretch their budgets and kids have an A-plus year," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "Our store associates are ready to help everyone maximize savings on new glasses."

Ways to Save on Glasses at Eyemart Express:

Save More with the Back-to-School Sale: Maximize savings on kids' glasses for the new school year thanks to Eyemart Express' annual sale that provides two pairs with durable, polycarbonate lenses built to hold up on the playground and during activities for $79 (reg. $200 ). For college students and parents, the everyday pricing is hard to beat: Two pairs of single vision glasses start at $38 .

Get Extra Value with a Free Warranty : Life happens, especially with younger kids, and it can be challenging to keep glasses in top shape when worn every day. Luckily, all frames purchased at Eyemart Express come with a free one-year frame warranty, providing families with additional value.

Save Time, Too : Your time is valuable, especially when adjusting to a new school schedule. Between carpool, homework, and extracurricular activities, any downtime is precious. That is why the on-site labs and skilled lab techs at Eyemart Express stores offer a big perk: They can have high-quality glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes.

Optimize Insurance Benefits : While you don't need insurance to shop at Eyemart Express, there are perks, including getting a free second pair. Eyemart Express associates are trained to help you optimize your plan and will even fill out the paperwork for you.

Use Additional Discounts: If you are a teacher, first responder, health care worker, veteran, or military member, bring a valid ID to your local Eyemart Express store and save an additional 20% on everything from frames to lenses and accessories.

Visit a local Eyemart Express store to maximize savings on prescription glasses and sunglasses. Find your local store at eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 237 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyemart Express