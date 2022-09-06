ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, a leading provider to the national security community of critical capabilities and technologies across Space, Air, and Cyber domains announced today the appointment of industry veteran, Trip Ferguson as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Trip brings more than 20 years of experience in the military and as an operator in the defense and government services industries, having spent the last 10 years as an operating executive for private-equity backed and publicly traded companies.

BlueHalo Announces Trip Ferguson as Chief Operating Officer as the Company Continues to Build Enduring Platform (PRNewswire)

BlueHalo announced today the appointment of industry veteran Trip Ferguson as Chief Operating Officer.

BlueHalo was launched as a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners ("ACP") three years ago with the vision of building an enduring, disruptive platform capable of delivering critical technologies and services to address near-peer and asymmetric threats faced by our Nation. "We've spent the last three years building a foundational base to disrupt our market and have built exceptional momentum across every domain and technology area of focus," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer of BlueHalo, "We could not have found a more qualified partner in Trip to help us capitalize on that momentum and drive BlueHalo forward into the next chapter as our customers continue to rely on BlueHalo as that alternative challenger prime in our market."

As COO, Ferguson will be responsible for day-to-day operations, program execution and serve as a key member of the senior executive leadership team as the company continues to transition its disruptive products and programs to full-rate production and new programs of record.

"I am incredibly excited to partner with Jonathan, ACP, and the rest of the men and women of BlueHalo as we usher in the next chapter for the business and further cement our position as an industry disruptor and key alternative prime," said Trip Ferguson, COO of BlueHalo. "BlueHalo's market position and operating structure will allow the company to continue to provide world-class technology and services to our customers for years to come, and I am simply thrilled to be a part of that."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority, Space Technology, Directed Energy/cUAS, Autonomy, Advanced RF, Cyber, and SIGINT. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

(PRNewsfoto/BlueHalo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueHalo