AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), ("AcelRx"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Vince Angotti will present in-person and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference, to be held in person and virtually September 12-14, 2022 in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference

Format: Live presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Date: Monday, September 12th, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM EDT

Webcast Link: [CLICK HERE]

The recorded presentation will also be available for 90 days on AcelRx's website within the Investors/News/Events section.

This release is intended for investors only. For more information, including important safety information and black box warning for DSUVIA, please visit www.DSUVIA.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), approved as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates. The Company's product candidates include: two developmental pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant; Niyad™, a developmental device for use as a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit; LTX-608, for the potential treatment of COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pancreatitis; and Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings.

This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

