USW: Labor Movement Will Continue as a Force for Good for Generations

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) released the following statement today from USW International President Tom Conway in honor of the Labor Day holiday.

"This Labor Day, as we pause to honor workers and celebrate the dignity of work, we remember how far we have come and rededicate ourselves to the fight for fairness for working people.

"For generations, the labor movement has led the way in helping working families achieve the American Dream. At the bargaining table, in our communities, and in our halls of government, we make sure workers are safe, that they earn fair wages, that they have time with their loved ones, that they have affordable health care, and that when their work is done they can retire with dignity.

"American workers are hungry for unions, and we must be there for them. Workers are organizing in huge numbers, but they still face greedy employers and politicians who fight them every step of the way.

"That's why we owe it to them to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act and other worker protections, so every worker who wants to be a union member can do so without intimidation and interference.

"That's also why the USW is proud to welcome President Joe Biden to Pittsburgh today to celebrate alongside the working people who built – and continue to build – this country.

"We partnered with this administration and with this Congress to make historic progress for workers: including the new infrastructure law that is rebuilding our nation and growing our economy; the Butch-Lewis Act, which saved the pensions of more than a million workers and retirees; and the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower costs and boost American manufacturing. As a result of these efforts, we've seen record job growth, low unemployment, and rising wages across our industries.

"But our fight is far from over. As we look to the future, we pledge to continue the fight for working people, and to push our leaders to join us in that fight, on this Labor Day and every day."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

