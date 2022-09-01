Group FiO and Total Communicator Solutions, Inc. are announcing a collaboration to bring "Moments Marketing" and "Real-Time Communications" based on user behavior in the real world to market with the enhanced Spark Compass Platforms

Group FiO and Total Communicator Solutions, Inc. are announcing a collaboration to bring "Moments Marketing" and "Real-Time Communications" based on user behavior in the real world to market with the enhanced Spark Compass Platforms

The Spark Compass world's first event/action real-time, real-world behavioral communication platform that delivers measurable, verifiable results of consumer communications is now enhanced with Group FiO's proven AI-driven campaign management and profile generation platform

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group FiO, one of the leaders in integrated Customer Engagement Solutions and a premier provider of cost-effective customer analytics, easy-to-use business intelligence, and data integration and Total Communicator Solutions, Inc. (TCS), a leader in contextually intelligent communication platforms, IoT communications, and application development, announced today that they've advanced their partnership. The new collaboration will offer "just-in-time," fully integrated, and contextually intelligent mobile communication solutions that deliver "augmented intelligence" by leveraging real-time data analytics with actions and events based on collected data, combined with location, user, and activity knowledge to deliver curated experiences on mobile devices.

Group FiO and Total Communicator Solutions announce a collaboration on Moments Marketing and Real-Time Communications

Through this ground-breaking solution they can serve up real-time marketing moments via all manner of modern mobile devices, digital signage, and other connected devices. These marketing moments will not only extend the customer experience but also give their customers and partners unprecedented marketing real estate and customer intel that will empower and expand engagement.

This strategic partnership addresses the many challenges business leaders face as they seek to digitally transform their operations and provide the vital "Moments Marketing" acumen that is in demand by modern consumers. It takes advantage of real-world activities, ongoing events, and user behavior in the real world. Using this to create relevant communications and marketing messaging for the user, it will enable brands to insert themselves in the ongoing conversation that bring relevance to today's consumers.

Additionally, the combined offering will provide a comprehensive, integrated solution that gives cost-effective customer analytics, easy-to-use business intelligence, data integration, and location-based management support. This will answer the most critical questions, such as which customers hold the highest value, and how sensitive certain segments are likely to be to pricing or promotional changes.

"Driving value into the future of real time customer "Moments in Time" marketing reflects our continued investment in developing next generation, technology-enabled solutions and tools. Our partnership with Total Communicator Solutions is the next evolution of our brand and the logical next step," said Steve Palladino, Chief Growth Officer at Group FiO.

"As we enter a new era of information-centric computing, companies must co-innovate to solve tough problems and to understand their customers. Working with FiO, a market leader in real-time business analytics, we add capabilities and proven technologies to "Spark Compass OS for the Real World™," said Erik Bjontegard, President and Founder of Total Communicator Solutions, Inc. and inventor of the Spark Compass platform. "This new offer represents our belief that the future of information insight within event-based enterprise marketing requires a new operating model, as both data volumes increase, and real-time intelligent response becomes a necessity of doing business."

CONTACT:

Steve Palladino

Chief Growth Officer

Email: steve.palladino@groupfio.com

Mobile: +1 707-478-1329

About Total Communicator Solutions, Inc. aka Spark Compass

The patented Spark Compass communication platform is delivering measurable outcomes on data collected from IoT devices, mobile phones, and connected devices in the physical world.

Combined with a patented AI communication platform, the solution is used by organizations to improve communication and analytics to its clients. As an operating solution for data driven communication known as the "OS for the Real World", it has been utilized to connect fans of sports from Ole Miss to the America's Cup, enhancing brand engagement from Puma to Coca Cola, and utilized by venues from the San Diego Airport to cities like Greater Manchester to the entire Island of Bermuda.

Spark Compass has partnered with Google Cloud, IBM Watson, and multiple solution integrators such as global giants HCL, with a platform that is patented and has been tested, validated, and deployed in a variety of installations globally.

About Group FiO

FiO's Customer Engagement Platform is a comprehensive, integrated solution that provides cost-effective customer analytics, easy-to-use business intelligence, data integration, and management support. FiO powers data, analytics, and automation capabilities into business workflows, accelerating powerful "Moments in Time" 1-1 Marketing. FiO's innovation and delivery platform can deploy and scale it's solutions within any market and industry, develop data and analytics strategy, and apply and optimize machine learning and AI on a broad range of technology platforms. FiO has used its strong industry and functional expertise, coupled with its integrated consulting model approach – combining analytics, business acumen, and technology – to turn insights into actions and value for some of the world's most recognizable brands.

View original content:

SOURCE Group FiO