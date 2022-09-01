CALL FOR ENTRIES IN SIXTH ANNUAL FORM STUDENT INNOVATION COMPETITION BY FORMICA CORPORATION

Now extending to Mexico, competition expands to more design and architecture students than ever before, inviting them to share interpretations of maximalism in furniture designs

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formica Corporation today announced the opening of the 2023 FORM Student Innovation Competition. This annual competition invites architecture and interior design students in the U.S., Canada and, new this year, Mexico, to showcase their creativity through original furniture designs that feature Formica® Brand products.

Twins Table, a design by Sarah Dezember and Wenhan Zhang from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, was the Grand Prizewinner of the 2022 FORM Student Innovation Competition hosted by Formica Corporation. The 2023 competition launches today. (PRNewswire)

This year's challenge asks students to submit a color rendering and project statement for a furniture design that interprets the student's concept of maximalism. The "new maximalism" revolves around maximum color, painterly print and rich textures. It allows a space for expressing individuality and unique perspectives. Students are asked to use their creativity when defining what maximalism means to them, which could be furniture with multiple patterns, unique architectural shapes or bold, saturated colors that draw the eye.

Student submissions must include three or more Formica® or FENIX® Brand products, including at least one from the SurfaceSet® 2022 collection by Formica Corporation. They will have the chance to win cash prizes and national recognition and have their work showcased at NeoCon 2023. The competition is open from Sept. 1, 2022, through March 6, 2023, with winners announced in April 2023. A distinguished panel of industry and design professionals will judge the student submissions.

"Each year, we continue to be impressed by the unparalleled originality and inventiveness students bring to this competition," said Renee Hytry Derrington, managing principal of North American design at Formica Corporation. "We are incredibly excited to announce the expansion of the competition into Mexico, growing its international presence and celebrating innovative designs from the next generation across more of North America."

The grand prizewinner will receive a $2,000 cash award and their design will be fabricated and displayed during NeoCon 2023 in Chicago. The second-place winner will be awarded $1,000 and the third-place winner will receive $500. The top three winners also will be invited to attend NeoCon as guests of Formica Corporation for the opportunity to network with industry professionals and get a taste of the design community.

Inspired by the creativity of design icons

The FORM Student Innovation Competition is inspired by the original iteration of this challenge held in 2008, when the company invited 10 world-renowned designers and architects—including Jaime Velez, Zaha Hadid, Michael Graves, Bernard Tschumi and Massimo Vignelli, among others—to create works of art from Formica® Brand products. Their designs, which ranged from domestic pieces to conceptual sculptures, were then exhibited at the Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati.

In the spirit of the original challenge, the 2023 FORM Student Innovation Competition invites the next generation of designers to express their creativity in these original furniture designs, showing attention to detail, inventive design and a unique point of view.

Entries accepted Sept. 1, 2022 , through March 6, 2023

Competition submissions can be emailed to designcontest@formica.com. For more information, including complete competition details, resources and rules, visit http://www.formica.com/studentcompetition

